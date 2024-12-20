🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.5% in November.

Still, the Commonwealth’s rate remained well under the U.S. unemployment rate which was also up one-tenth of a point from its October level to 4.2%.

This was the first unemployment rate change since October 2023.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for November 2024.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was one-tenth of a percentage point above the November 2023 level of 3.4%, while the national rate was up one-half of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was down 24,000 over the month to 6,507,000 in November.

Resident employment (-28,000) drove the labor force decline, while unemployment was up 5,000 from October.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were down 2,500 over the month from October’s record high to 6,205,000 in November.

Jobs decreased from October in seven of the 11 industry super-sectors.

The largest supersector movement was a decline of 3,800 in professional & business services.

Education & health services and leisure & hospitality reached record high job levels in November.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 90,300, with gains in eight of the 11 super-sectors.

Education & health services (+47,300) had the largest volume over-the-year gain.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. November 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

