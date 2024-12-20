🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Board of Directors of Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania recently named Jessica Ives as Chief Executive Officer for the local non-profit organization.

The appointment comes following the recent departure of former CEO Sean Gerow, this past August.

Prior to her appointment by the board of directors, Ives served as Chief Program Officer. Ives also served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since Gerow’s departure.

Having graduated from Wilkes University with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Ives went on to earn a Master of Social Work from Temple University. Ives is a Licensed Social Worker, licensed to practice Social Work in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Ives has been with FSA NEPA for more than 13 years, serving in various capacities. Her roles have involved overseeing several case management programs in addition to program development as well as agency development and marketing.

In addition to her roles at FSA NEPA, Ives also serves on numerous community Boards of Directors and committees of not-for-profits focusing on strengthening families, the community, and the region as a whole.

Having been born and raised in NEPA, Ives understands the local needs, resources, and gaps in services.

“NEPA is my home and I am proud to work, raise my son, and serve my community,” Ives said. “Family Service Association of NEPA has always been there to help meet the needs of the community and we continue to do so with new initiatives, projects, and collaborations. After 13 years with the organization, I am excited to see what the future holds for our organization as well as the community. I am both equally grateful and excited for this opportunity to lead FSA NEPA into the future.”

Today, FSA NEPA’s programs provide services to residents in 17 counties, including Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

Any resident in PA 211 NE’s coverage area can access PA 211 NE/Help Line by calling 211, texting 211 (898-211, plus a zip code), or by logging on to — www.pa211ne.org.

For more information about FSA or to support its programs, log on to — www.fsanepa.org — or call, 570-823-5144; or email — families@fsanepa.org.

