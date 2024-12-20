🔊 Listen to this

All Red Kettle donations stay within the community where they are received, supporting programs and services year-round.

WILKES-BARRE — Lt. Colonel Larry Ashcraft, divisional commander of The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division, this week said the generosity of the community fuels life-changing support for neighbors facing crisis.

“While a portion of the funds we collect during the Red Kettle season provide holiday assistance to families, much of it sustains our services throughout the year,” Ashcraft said. “Your donations will help us feed families facing food insecurity, offer children enriching after-school programs, provide essentials to disaster survivors and much more.”

Donors to Salvation Army Red Kettles in Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware could see their contributions doubled on Saturday, Dec. 21, as part of a Divisional 2024 Kettle Match Challenge to support local neighbors in need.

Ashcroft said the Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre Corps and all other Corps in eastern Pennsylvania are participating in the match. The match applies to both in-person Red Kettle and Virtual Red Kettle donations.

The Salvation Army Red Kettles are staffed by volunteers and employees from local jurisdictions, known as Corps. Each Corps in the Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division will be eligible for matching funds up to $3,000. Funding for the match will come from an anonymous donor.

Ashcraft said the kettle match comes at a critical time as the Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division is experiencing a decrease in donations as much as 38.38%.

“The Kettle Match Challenge offers an opportunity for the community to amplify their contributions to help their local Corps reach their Red Kettle Campaign’s fundraising goals to meet the increase in requests for assistance,” Ashcraft said.

Last year’s Divisional Red Kettle Campaign raised $3,294,995.23, which provided 7,569,988 meals, housed 307,361 individuals and distributed 181,512 toys to children during the holiday season.

To support The Salvation Army this Red Kettle season, donate online to a Virtual Red Kettle or text — KETTLE to 31333.

