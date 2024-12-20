🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE— Through bipartisan efforts between the Shapiro Administration and the Pennsylvania General Assembly, PennDOT this week announced that due to changes established in Act 60 of 2024, the annual income threshold for a retired Pennsylvanian to qualify for a reduced vehicle registration fee was increased, allowing more people to be eligible for this benefit.

Additionally, some veterans may now be eligible for free vehicle registration and titling fees.

“We’re glad that these changes in the law help make things a little easier for older Pennsylvanians and our veterans,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “PennDOT and the Shapiro Administration are committed to working with the General Assembly on commonsense changes like these that have a direct, positive impact on people’s lives.”

Previously, the annual income threshold for a retired customer to qualify for a reduced registration fee of $11 annually was $19,200.

Beginning Dec. 16, 2024, the annual income threshold increased to $29,906 and will be subject to annual Consumer Price Index adjustments.

“As we age, many of us find ourselves hitting the road less, yet paying the same registration fee as those who drive more frequently,” said Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich. “With the changes to the annual income limits, these reduced fees will enable more older adults to save some money to spend on other necessities while still having peace of mind on their vehicle’s registration.”

For qualifying customers to receive the reduced vehicle registration fee of $11, they must complete and submit Form MV-371, “Application for a Retired Person’s Processing Fee of a Vehicle Registration.”

Customers should attach the completed form to their invitation to renew and return it to PennDOT to be processed. The $11 annual fee will be applied after the application is processed. More information on eligibility requirements can be found on PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Brig. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the DMVA, said, “Many veterans who have served our nation have sacrificed to a level most will never experience. Efforts like eliminating registration and title fees for eligible veterans sends an important message that Pennsylvania has not forgotten all you have done while in uniform.”

Rep. Watro wants more state authority to address public safety threat posed by unidentified drones

In light of recent reports of drone sightings, Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton, is co-sponsoring a resolution that urges the federal government to provide state and local governments with the legal authority to take immediate action when unidentified drones threaten public safety and privacy.

“Many residents have contacted my office to express their concern about the mysterious drones spotted over eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York,” said Watro. “I share those same concerns, especially regarding the lack of information from the federal government about the origin of the drones and their purpose. So far, we are only being told the drones pose no threat to public safety or national security. However, that is not enough. It is very disappointing that we are not getting more detailed information to help ease public anxiety.”

In response to the drone sightings, one of Watro’s House colleagues, Rep. Ann Flood (R-Northampton), has introduced a resolution, which he is co-sponsoring, that urges the federal government to provide state and local governments with the legal authority to take immediate action when unidentified drones threaten public safety and privacy.

“I encourage Gov. Josh Shapiro to address this issue quickly and speak with President Joe Biden about empowering the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania so we can take action,” Watro added.

Drones are regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and states have very limited authority to regulate their operations. Generally, the federal government has exclusive authority while the drone is within airspace, and states have limited authority to regulate where the takeoff and landing occurs.

Pennsylvania does have two laws that specifically address the use of drones. One prohibits a person from using a drone to conduct surveillance in a private place, using in a manner that could cause bodily injury, or to deliver contraband. The second law preempts any municipal ordinance regarding the ownership or operation of drones.

Rep. Ryncavage: President Biden’s clemency order abandons all Pennsylvania values

Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Hanover Township, this week echoed the recent calls of his House Republican colleagues regarding President Joe Biden’s recent decision to commute the prison sentence of former Luzerne County Judge Michael Conahan and co-conspirator Mark Ciavarella.

“The recent action of the president is utter nonsense and yet another disservice to the children and families that have already suffered,” Ryncavage said. “Granting clemency is another way of condoning this terrible, unforgivable behavior, and I for one will not be silent and support anything that pays homage to a man who all but turned a blind eye to these heinous actions.”

Conahan and Ciavarella were found guilty in 2010 of conspiring to funnel juveniles to for-profit detention facilities in exchange for $2.8 million in kickbacks. The scheme affected thousands of young people, many of whom were first-time offenders convicted of minor infractions like truancy or jaywalking. Conahan had 20 months remaining in his sentence.

Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak wrote a recent letter to Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti formally requesting that ‘President Biden Expressway’ revert back to Spruce Street.

Rep. Walsh calls for renaming of ‘President Biden Expressway’ after clemency granted to ‘Kids-for-Cash’ judge

Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township, this week called on Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti and Scranton City Council to change the name of the President Biden Expressway.

“In light of the recent decision made by the Biden administration to commute former Judge Conahan’s sentence, I implore city officials and Mayor Cognetti to remove President Joe Biden’s name from the expressway sign that leads to the heart of the ‘Electric City’s’ downtown area,” Walsh said.

“The children affected by Conahan’s actions of nearly 15 years ago are now adults suffering in their own ‘mental’ prisons due to his deeds of self-fulfillment. Crimes against children are everlasting, and there is no escape from the irreparable damage these predators caused by their actions.

“The commutation of Conahan’s sentence by President Biden exonerates the behavior of people in leadership roles in perpetuity and makes the ‘Kids-for-Cash’ program acceptable in the minds of future predatory agencies and people.

“At a time when local government leaders can show their constituents that they are on the side of the people, there has never been a better opportunity than this current situation. This is not a left versus right issue, it is right versus wrong. Children on both sides of the aisle were damaged by Conahan. I am simply asking elected officials in Scranton to now ‘do the right thing.’”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.