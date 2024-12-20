🔊 Listen to this

OLYPHANT — Congressman Matt Cartwright is calling for an investigation into what he calls a “strikingly high” amount of cancer cases being reported from former employees of several facilities in Lackawanna County.

According to a released letter from Cartwright to PA Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen, Cartwright says the abnormally high amount of cases seem to revolve around former employees of several plants in Olyphant: Specialty Records, WEA Manufacturing, and Cinram.

Cartwright states the health problems reported include mesothelioma, leukemia, pancreatic cancer, brain cancer, kidney cancer, lymphoma, melanoma, and other cancers. Other conditions were reported as well, such as myasthenia gravis, lupus, autoimmune diseases, and respiratory diseases.

Cartwright cites numerous chemicals used at the facilities, in addition to a lack of protective gear, as the potential cause for these cases.

The letter requests that the Department of Health take the following steps:

(i) Initiate an effort to (formally) intake reports and data from former Specialty Records/WEA/

Cinram employees and family members, including surviving family members;

(ii) Analyze the input;

(iii) Acknowledge the level of health problem and health risk/danger that the reports and data

represent, if so; and, most importantly,

(iv) Offer any health care-related assistance that is warranted and possible, including health

advice, to surviving former employees who came in prolonged contact with potentially

hazardous chemicals in their jobs.

— Congressman Matt Cartwright

Cartwright also requests that the department work with local activists, who brought the matter to his attention.