DUNMORE — Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland reported a man was found dead after a house fire in Dunmore on Friday.

According to Rowland, a house fire broke out on 125 East Pine Street in Dunmore around 3 a.m.

Dunmore Fire Chief Chris Denaples said crews entered the second-floor bedroom that was on fire and eventually contained it.

Coroner Rowland stated that 51-year-old Danny Higgins was found dead inside the bedroom.

The death was determined to be caused by carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of the fire and the manner of has been ruled an accident.

Chief Denaples noted that there were no working smoke detectors in the home. Denaples says the fire department works with the American Red Cross and if residents are in need of smoke detectors, just call the department and they will install them free of charge.

Dunmore Fire, Dunmore Police Department, and PSP are investigating the fire.