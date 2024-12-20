🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A local nonprofit is once again bringing presents to local children in need this holiday season.

Each year, Valley Santa helps raise thousands of dollars to make sure children of Luzerne County receive gifts during the holidays.

A fundraising party was held Thursday at Rodanos Restaurant in Wilkes-Barre, and the event drew in around 300 people.

Attendees were able to buy ornaments for five dollars which were then turned in for prizes.

Hot food was also served.

All proceeds raised from tonight’s party go towards Valley Santa.

“Every present for Valley Santa is individually shopped by a volunteer for that particular child so we try to match for what they want and what they’re interested in,” said Sarah Borland, Vice President of Valley Santa.

“It’s priceless. I mean, just seeing a smile on a face or just an adults face. You know seeing what they got it really warms my heart and it makes me feel good that you know all these people come out and it’s for a great cause.,” explained Eryn Rackham, Rodanos employee.

While Valley Santa has been around for 40 years, this is the 12 year in which the event has been held at Rodanos on Public Square.