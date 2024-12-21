🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The City of Wilkes-Barre announced collection schedules for the upcoming holiday season.

City Hall will be closed and there will be no curbside waste or recycling collections on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec 25.

Residents in the Rolling Mill Hill, Mayflower, Iron Triangle and Goose Island neighborhoods will have their garbage and paper and cardboard recycling picked up on Thursday, Dec. 26.

City Hall will be closed and there will be no curbside collections on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

Residents in the Rolling Mill Hill, Mayflower, Iron Triangle and Goose Island neighborhoods will have their garbage and cans, bottles and plastics recycling picked up on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.

All other collections will remain as scheduled.

Curbside Live Christmas Tree Collections will take place on residents’ regular collection day from Jan. 6 through Jan 31. Live/real trees only. Residents are asked to remove all decorations and tree bags.