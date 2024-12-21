🔊 Listen to this

The NEPA’s Got Talent show, sponsored by the NEPA Music Teachers Association, is accepting online auditions for the annual talent show at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, which will be held on March 23, 2025.

Cash prizes totaling $3,500 will be awarded to six of the 25 finalists, chosen by a group of judges and an audience vote. Tickets for the show are available for purchase at the Kirby Center or Ticketmaster.

Auditions online are being accepted through Jan. 31. All information, including the application and video submission, can be found at nepmta.org. Chris Bohinski is the chairperson of the audition event.

Piano solos, vocal solos or groups, dance solos or groups, comedians, magicians, brass, string instruments and others, are welcome to audition. 25 finalists will be chosen to perform on the Kirby Center stage on March 23.

For information, call Andrea Bogusko at 570-881-2118 or email info@nepmta.org.