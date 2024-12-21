Special guest from North Pole visits Special Needs Brunch

Saturday’s Christmas Brunch wouldn’t have happened without the help of many volunteers, Mayor George Brown said. Generous helpers included Pam Challenger from Firwood United Methodist Church, and Mona Pande and Michelle Wise from the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Committee.

Santa Claus, who made an appearance at the Christmas brunch thanks to his friend Alan Pugh, gets a hug from John Slovick.

Braden Meyers, 14, of Nanticoke, enjoyed some doughnuts at the Christmas Brunch, along with his mom, Terri Meyers, and aunt, Barbara Meyers.

Dan Mulhern, center, who volunteers with the Challenger Baseball program, poses for a holiday photo with his granddaughter, Morgan Qualters, 17, of Hanover Twp., and their friend Jamie Wills, 27, of Wilkes-Barre.

“When I put in a call to the North Pole, the answer was an immediate ‘yes,’” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown on Saturday.

With a twinkle in his eyes, the mayor explained it had been easy to convince Santa Claus to drop by a Special Needs Brunch attended by more than 120 local folks with special needs, along with their caregivers.

And Santa seemed to have a great time as he made his way around a ballroom at Genetti’s Best Western Plus in downtown Wilkes-Barre — giving out hugs and fist bumps, posing for photos and joining a loosely arranged circle of dancing guests as the disc jockey played “Feliz Navidad,” “All I Want for Christmas is You” and other upbeat holiday favorites.

“This fills you up; it makes your Christmas,” Brown said, noting the Special Needs Brunch had started eight years ago with about 40 guests and had outgrown its original space at Firwood United Methodist Church.

“We couldn’t do this without help from so many people,” the mayor said, noting everything from the ballroom to the pizza, from the doughnuts to the DJ’s music, was a donation.

And, as a grateful parent noted, volunteers contact the families of the people with special needs to find out what they would really like, so the gifts they receive — with help from the Valley Santa program — are personalized.

Saturday’s guests included some huge fans of Christmas, among them 27-year-old Jamie Wills, who added necklaces of red and green jingle bells to her colorful party outfit on Saturday, and who had been so eager to decorate at home, her mom, Kim, agreed they could put their tree up on Nov. 1.

Jamie also had been sure to wear a Wilkes-Barre City pin that Mayor Brown, who is a strong advocate for people with special needs, had given her at a previous meeting.

“We love Mayor Brown,” Kim Wills said.