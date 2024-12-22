🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — After 45 years, the Immanuel Christian School (ICS) announced Friday night it will be closing its doors.

Late Friday night, the Board of ICS announced the closure of the Hazleton school effective immediately.

This comes after the school announced its difficulty securing funds.

The school was a nonprofit for mostly low-income families.

The school’s board of directors says they relied on grants, donations, and tax-credit programs, which were no longer enough to keep the school going.

ICS has been a part of the Hazleton community for the last 45 years.

According to its website, the school had 160 students and more than two dozen staff.

A parent of a student who attended the school has started a GoFundMe to help the staff.