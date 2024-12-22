🔊 Listen to this

LA PLUME — Keystone College has confirmed in a release that they have appealed the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) decision to remove their accreditation.

The Adverse Action took place November 21 when the MSCHE announced the possible withdrawal of accreditation from Keystone College effective December 31, 2024.

The school filed an “Acknowledgement of Adverse Action and Option to Exercise the Right to an Appeal” on November 26 as an initial challenge to the appeal and the submission of the appeal notice which was officially completed on December 12.

On Friday, the MSCHE posted that they have received Keystone’s Notice of Intent to Appeal, and that the school will retain its Accredited status until the commission completes the appeal meaning that the December 31 deadline is no longer in effect.

Keystone College’s President John F. Pullo, Sr. released a statement saying:

“As I have previously stated, we strongly disagree with and are extremely disappointed by the Commission’s adverse action, but we are grateful for the opportunity to pursue our appeal of this decision. We were all well aware that the process of rebuilding Keystone and changing our trajectory will not be easy. But it remains a process worthy of every pursuit. We feel the adverse action taken by MSCHE significantly undervalues the progress the College has made over the last year to strengthen our financial situation, rectify our weaknesses, and move forward.”

Keystone will remain an accredited institution as long as it meets the requirements that were outlined in the November 21 adverse action notification stating that the school must implement its teach-out plan with signed teach-out agreements, must maintain a clear and accurate statement about its accreditation on its website, and is not permitted to market to, recruit, or enroll new students.

Keystone will await the decision by the MSCHE which is the commission suggested could come in mid-to-late March.

The College will start the spring semester on Jan. 13.