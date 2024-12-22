🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro this week announced the appointment of Attorney General Michelle Henry to serve as Pennsylvania’s State Inspector General, effective Jan. 21, 2025.

With decades of experience as a prosecutor and now as Attorney General, Shapiro said Henry will be prepared on day one to lead the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) and continue protecting Pennsylvanians’ taxpayer dollars.

OSIG protects the integrity of Commonwealth agencies by investigating fraud, misconduct and abuse in executive agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction.

OSIG has four bureaus, including the Bureau of Inspections and Financial Integrity (BIFI), which aims to help taxpayer-funded grant programs, contracts, and procurements save money and mitigate risk, and the Bureau of Fraud Prevention and Prosecution, which works closely with the Department of Human Services (DHS) to investigate public benefit fraud and collect misused taxpayer funds.

“I’d like to thank Inspector General Miller for his service to the Commonwealth, and I’m proud to nominate Attorney General Michelle Henry to serve as Pennsylvania’s next state inspector general,” said Gov. Shapiro. “Michelle is an experienced prosecutor who has spent decades in public service protecting consumers’ rights, standing up for public safety and the rule of law, and fighting for people all across Pennsylvania. As our next Inspector General, I have complete confidence in her ability to hold bad actors accountable for fraud and misconduct and root out waste and abuse. I look forward to continuing to work with her to ensure state government is delivering for the good people of Pennsylvania.”

“I am honored to serve as Pennsylvania’s next Inspector General and humbled by the trust Governor Shapiro has placed in me,” said AG Henry. “As Attorney General, I worked to root out fraud and protect Pennsylvanian taxpayers from deceptive practices — and as Inspector General, I will continue to hold bad actors accountable and to protect the Commonwealth from waste, fraud, and abuse. Working with Gov. Shapiro, we will make sure that the Office of Inspector General always has Pennsylvanians’ backs.”

Inspector General Lucas M. Miller has resigned effective Jan. 2, 2025. First Deputy State Inspector General Clarke Madden will serve as Interim State Inspector General between Jan. 2 and Jan. 21, 2025.

Meuser calls on incoming Secretary of Energy to end LNG export permit pause

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week signed onto a letter to Chris Wright, the incoming U.S. secretary of energy, urging the Department of Energy (DOE) to lift its pause on liquefied natural gas (LNG) export permits.

Meuser said the Biden-Harris Administration initiated the pause in January, halting the approval of LNG export permits, while the DOE conducted updated “environmental and economic analyses.”

Nearly a year later, Meuser said the study results were released, reaffirming prior findings — U.S. LNG exports, even under high-demand scenarios, have minimal impact on domestic natural gas prices, contribute minimally to global emissions, and are projected to deliver major economic benefits.

According to DOE projections, LNG exports are expected to contribute $410 billion in direct economic growth by 2050, along with billions more in indirect growth across the industry.

Rep. Meuser and his colleagues argue that lifting the pause is essential to ensuring energy independence, supporting U.S. economic growth, and reinforcing America’s role in global energy markets.

“Pennsylvania’s Ninth District, home to much of the Marcellus Shale natural gas region, contains one of the world’s largest reserves,” Meuser said. “This vital resource supplies energy to homes and businesses nationwide and contributes $25 billion annually to Pennsylvania’s economy. The Biden-Harris Administration’s pause on LNG export permits is an attack on our economy, our energy workers, and our national security.

“Even their DOE study confirmed the significant benefits of LNG exports for our economy and the world. Secretary Wright has a strong background in energy production. The trust placed in him by President Trump to lead the responsible domestic growth of the U.S. energy industry, instills confidence that he will lift this disastrous prohibition. Lifting this ban will unleash America’s full natural gas potential and strengthen our economy and global standing.”

Shapiro Admin highlights work to cut taxes, lower costs

Gov. Josh Shapiro this week said that he has delivered on his promise to put more money back in Pennsylvanians pockets.

The Governor said through key tax cuts and reforms included in the 2024-25 bipartisan budget, the Administration has reduced costs for families, seniors and businesses across the Commonwealth.

“From childcare to property taxes, Pennsylvanians are struggling to make ends meet, and my Administration has taken action to help,” said Gov. Shapiro. “Whether you’re raising a family, running a small business, or retiring in Pennsylvania, we’re working every day to lower costs and deliver real relief for Pennsylvanians.”

Since taking office, Gov. Shapiro said he has brought Republicans and Democrats together to cut taxes four times, including the creation of the Employer Child Care Contribution Tax Credit, which helps businesses support employees’ childcare expenses.

Shapiro said this builds on the expansion of the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit, now matching the federal credit and increasing the maximum benefit to $2,100 for over 218,000 families.

The Governor said he also increased the Net Operating Loss Deduction Limit, allowing businesses to reduce taxable income by up to 80% by 2029, ensuring Pennsylvania remains competitive.

Gov. Shapiro said the expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has delivered over $300 million to more than 500,000 seniors and people with disabilities, nearly doubling the rebate amounts and eligibility. This includes 105,000 first-time filers this year. He said this vital program helps seniors stay in their homes by offsetting rising property tax and rent costs.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.