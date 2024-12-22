🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — It’s almost Christmas Eve, and with any luck, Santa will arrive while every good little boy and girl is asleep. He will leave everything on everybody’s list under their tree — that is, everybody who actually has been good — not naughty!

But just in case, here are a few gifts Santa might not leave, but perhaps should:

• Pauline Bailey (mother of Phylicia Thomas) — For her daughter’s case to be closed — to find out what happened, who is responsible and to find her remains and bring her home. It’s been almost 21 years. Closure is all Pauline asks for and she deserves it.

• Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown — Continue balancing the budget, the Farmers Market, Fine Arts Fiesta, Downtown concerts and development; more shows at the F.M. Kirby Center; more services, less taxes, continued great services — police, fire, DPW.

• Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo — A World Series championship for her beloved Yankees and Captain Aaron Judge. And Brian Cashman’s cell number.

• Will Beekman — To somehow convince Carol King to appear in Wilkes-Barre. And more success for his kids’ softball teams and, of course, the RailRiders.

• Joell Yarmel, F.M. Kirby Center: More big-name acts and sell-out crowds for the “Jewel of the City.”

• Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame: It’s been two years and two awesome induction classes — the third should be great! Bravo!

• Ellen Ferretti: To continue to grow and enhance the mission of North Branch Land Trust.

• Joe Nardone Sr.: More oldies concerts that bring back memories for so many. And more oysters at Kevin’s.

• Alan K. Stout: More visitors, more events, more good things! And, of course, a KISS reunion! A Cowboys Super Bowl and a Yankees’ World Series title.

• Thom Greco: More PolkaFests with Jimmy Sturr and a new Martini Restaurant?

• Wilkes-Barre Township: Continued development that brings more business and people to the township — like they did finally bringing Wawa to the area in 2024!

• King’s College President Thomas Looney & Wilkes U. President Greg Cant: To bring new life to additional buildings in the downtown area in the coming months and years and to be true to their mission of educating the people of our region who desire access to quality higher education and to strengthen the entire campus community — and higher enrollment.

• Luzerne County Community College President John Yudichak — To continue growing LCCC by offering students more quality programs at an affordable cost and expanding opportunities for high school students, creating partnerships with regional business and industry for student learning internships. And to keep listening to his dad, Joe.

• All veterans — To continue getting the utmost respect and admiration from a forever grateful nation. Thank you all for your service!

• Luzerne County Council — To work together for the betterment of the county and its hard-working people.

• Wilkes-Barre City Council — Same here, to effect positive change for the city and its residents and visitors.

• Chamber President Lindsay Griffin-Boylan — Continue her outstanding leadership with a great team and they will convince major employers that pay family-sustaining wages to locate in NEPA.

• Diamond City Executive Director Larry Newman — To keep the plan moving forward with more downtown workers returning to their offices and for more downtown businesses to open in available spaces — and key corners in the City to see buildings built in 2024.

• Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association Chairman John Maday — Increased membership in the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, his own Viking boat, and an invite to lunch with him, the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus — at the same time!

• Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport: Another vital part of the region’s economy, we hope more flights, great rates and continued solid leadership.

• Lou Barletta — A World Championship for the Yankees, a good cigar and more time with family and to continue to speak out on critical issues.

• Clancy Harrison: To continue helping people through her Food Dignity program.

• Melissa Obuch: Ditto with her MamaBird program.

• U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan — To secure large amounts of federal dollars for Northeastern Pennsylvania.

• U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser — To continue to make a positive impact in Washington D.C. and to secure funding for NEPA.

• U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright — To enjoy retirement and thanks for all they have done for NEPA.

• U.S. Sen. John Fetterman: Continued recovery and success in effecting positive legislation.

• Gov. Josh Shapiro: To order a few dozen quarter-zip pullovers from Sharper Embroidery and to continue getting “[stuff]” done for all Pennsylvanians.

• Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin: The “Marrying Mayor” and “Colonel of Fantasy Football” has Old Shawnee looking better every year. Kudos to Plymouth Borough Council as well and the folks at Plymouth Alive and the annual Kielbasa Festival!

• Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo: Same shout-out to you and the Tomato Festival crew — awesome for the city and the region.

• Edwardsville Pierogi Festival: Congrats on growing this great event every year!

• State Sen. Lisa Baker: — To continue her commitment to represent all her constituents and thinking outside the box.

• State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski — A new dance hall at Sandy Beach and to continue to help wherever he can.

• State Reps. Alec Ryncavage, Jamie Walsh, Jim Haddock: Work for your constituents and put petty politics behind — we need better roads, better schools, more bipartisanship in Harrisburg.

• State Rep. Brenda Pugh — To work hard on issues that concern constituents, regardless of political affiliations.

• Notre Dame fans — For football coach, Marcus Freeman, the Fighting Irish appear to be on the right path to that pot o’ gold.

• Penn State fans — A push to get wins over the Buckeyes and Wolverines and for the fans to continue to faithfully support the Nittany Lions — “You are!”

• Yankees fans — Stop with the analytics already, play real baseball and get more real baseball players and stop striking out!

• Frank “Scooter” Cerreta: Championships for the Yankees, Knicks, Giants and just one time when he watches the Yankee replay of a loss, the Yanks win the replay.

• Mets fans — Relax, “believe” — your team should be playing deep in October.

• Phillies fans — Another great season for this real baseball team — a throwback to the glory days of real baseball. At least they wear pinstripes sometimes, even if they are red.

• Eagles fans — Great coach, QB Hurts, solid defense — the Eagles are an elite NFL program.

• Giants fans — Maybe someday — maybe.

• Steelers fans — Coach Tomlin is the best in the NFL — hang in there.

• Red Sox fans — Just be grateful and savor the fact that you have the absolute best ballpark in baseball.

• Dodgers fans — Spending is what they do. Come on, man!

• Hollywood: Make some better movies. It’s been too long.

• Casinos: How about a higher winning percentage for the people?

• George Toma: Thanks for all he has done in his “field.” A true gentleman who never forgot where he came from — we all love Mr. Toma!

• Youth Athletic volunteers: Just keep doing what you do — so many kids benefit from these programs. Thank you for all you do.

• Victory Sports: Special program for great participants. You make a significant difference in the quality of their lives.

• Political pundits — To stop the antagonistic, partisan approach to covering politics in general — it’s silly, actually — return integrity to your industry. Good luck to Santa on this one.

• SPCA, Blue Chip Farm, et. al. — For more kind-hearted, compassionate souls to adopt abandoned pets and give them a good home. Please.

• My Canadian Fishing Buddies: Huge pike, more walleye to enjoy and big suckers for bait.

• Stanley Shevock: Penn State football to go undefeated and Duke to return to the top of college basketball. And more of his sister’s (Barb) great cooking!

• Vinny Sharp: More time with his Nana and fun with mommy, daddy and Abby!

• Barbara “Nana” DiGiovanni: More time to send homemade food — especially her red soup — to her friends in NEPA. And more hugs from Vinny.

• Wayne Bevan & George Miklosi: To get the band back together.

• Joe Pacuska & friends: Speaking of getting bands back together — Abilene made it to the Hall of Fame!

• Jody Busch: Continue his podcasts — just let Piper co-host!

• Penguins & RailRiders: Bigger crowds, more victories and forever success.

• Cable TV subscribers — The ability to choose from a list of providers. Competition is needed here.

• Pizza parlors — To actually put $2 worth of toppings on a pie. C’mon, man. (Annual request.)

• All first responders, health care workers, law enforcement, scientists: To get the respect they have earned and have always deserved.

• President-elect Donald Trump: The ability to lead the country to a better day.

• Democratic Party: Create a bench of candidates in waiting for the future — it’s almost here.

• Republican Party: Ditto.

• All Nonprofit groups: To continue their missions and to find the funds to not just continue, but to expand services.

• Convenience store groupies: Wawa at last! More Sheetz! Turkey Hills forever!

• Fast food faithfuls: Bigger wings, juicier Whoppers, more stuffed tacos, foot-long hot dogs, strawberry Frosties, more Big Mac secret sauce, more meats at Arby’s, and pizza, pizza, pizza!

• Times Leader Publisher Kerry Miscavage: Continue her great leadership of a team that is second to none!

• TL Executive Editor Joe Soprano: Return to good health and his now-clean office. National title for Penn State and Mets in the World Series.

• TL News Editor Liz Baumeister: More cool pics of birds and First Place for Halloween Costume of the Year!

Merry Christmas to all, and to all, a good year ahead!

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.