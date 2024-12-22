🔊 Listen to this

The Reverend Timothy J. Alleman listens to the names of homeless Luzerne County residents being read during the annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial event at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Saturday evening.

Bill Jones, senior vice president of Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania, left, reads the names of homeless Luzerne County residents to the Reverend Timothy J. Alleman during the annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial event at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Saturday evening.

WILKES-BARRE — On the longest night of the year, Luzerne County residents braved the cold to gather at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and pay tribute to those who had no place to call home.

The annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial event made for a solemn occasion, as those in attendance were encouraged to remember the unsheltered homeless who have passed away. The event, first held in 2001, is co-hosted by St. Stephen’s and Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania (VOAPA).

Per a release from VOAPA, unsheltered homelessness has risen by 19% in recent years. According to the National Health Care for the Homeless Council, unhoused individuals are three to four times more likely to die 20 years earlier than people who are housed.

The Rev. Timothy J. Alleman welcomed those in attendance to the memorial event and painted a local image of homelessness.

“It’s so easy for us to think that [homelessness] is something that people deal with elsewhere. It’s so easy for us to fall into the temptation to think that homelessness is a problem in big cities, but not in a place like [Luzerne County],” Alleman said. “Homelessness is a problem across our culture and society, in the whole of our nation, in our biggest cities and in our smallest towns. How can we do away with this?”

Alleman offered a step in answering his own question.

“Don’t just remember the dead,” Alleman suggested. “Remember the living.”

Alleman added that those in attendance should look beyond their own warmth to consider those living without shelter on a night as cold as Saturday.

Between Alleman’s welcome and the keynote reflections from state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, the audience heard readings and sang hymns that matched the memorial’s theme.

Pashinski was especially complimentary of VOAPA, and urged the audience to match the organization’s collective kindness in the fight to end homelessness.

“We only have one life to give, and, during that time, it’s important that we all do our best to help one another,” Pashinski said.

Pashinski called for bringing renewed “purpose” to the lives of the homeless, which he said could be achieved through a sweeping “workers’ program of Pennsylvania.” In securing such a program’s passage, Pashinski expressed his excitement at the prospect of working closely with VOAPA.

The indoor portion of the memorial was followed by a candlelight vigil, in which the names of the homeless who have died were read aloud in the church’s adjacent garden.

The Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania provided the following phone numbers for those in need of emergency shelter resources:

Mother Theresa’s Haven: 570-825-9948

Ruth’s Place: 570-822-6817

Domestic Violence Service Center: 570-823-7312

Divine Providence: 570-599-4337