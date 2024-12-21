🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) this week announced it will host more than 70 guided hikes in 46 state parks and one forest district on New Year’s Day, as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” initiative.

These guided hikes — all taking place on Wednesday, Jan. 1 — help promote a healthy start in the new year, while offering every Pennsylvanian an opportunity to forge new and stronger connections with the outdoors.

“First Day Hikes are the perfect way to start the year by immersing yourself in Pennsylvania’s natural spaces,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “This year, we’re encouraging everyone to connect with our public lands — whether that means discovering programs at our state parks, exploring new outdoor activities, or uncovering the rich history preserved within our landscapes. Let’s make 2025 a year of connection and exploration.”

DCNR staff and forest staff, as well as volunteers lead the hikes, which are usually about one or two miles. Some hikes can be longer depending on the park and its terrain.

In 2025, DCNR is trekking into its 30th anniversary and will celebrate its stewardship of the Commonwealth’s 124 state parks, 2.2 million acres of state forestland, and the work it does to make nature a better place for Pennsylvanians and visitors alike throughout its anniversary year. Check out DCNR’s 2024 Wrapped on Facebook to learn more about the department’s highlights from the past year.

In addition to First Day Hikes, many Pennsylvania state parks also have self-guided hikes, story walks, and adventure labs available in all four seasons.

More information is available on DCNR’s website or DCNR’s Calendar of Events.

Winter Tree ID: Hike Forest Echo Bird Sanctuary with North Branch Land Trust

North Branch Land Trust invites outdoor enthusiasts to join for a Winter Tree ID Hike, on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the North Branch Land Trust’s Forest Echo Bird Sanctuary on West Center Hill Road, with an option to meet afterwards at Jane’s Sugar Magnolia on Main Street in Dallas.

Forest Echo Bird Sanctuary is a 17-acre forest with a .6-mile loop trail brimming with birds, small mammals, and a stunning diversity of trees. With moderate shifts in elevation, the Sanctuary Trail passes through evergreen, deciduous and wetland habitats.

This educational hike will be led by Emma Thompson, Forester and NBLT’s Director of Conservation and Land Stewardship. Thompson will guide participants through the branches, bark and other clues that can help identify trees in Northeastern Pennsylvania throughout the year. By the conclusion of the hike, participants will feel confident in their ability to use tree identification guides and even pick up some simple tricks for remembering some of our area’s most popular species.

“Winter can be a challenge for identifying trees as most of the obvious hints like leaf shape or seeds may not be readily available.” Thompson explained. “So, conversely, it is actually a great time to learn! There are plenty of clues, from shapes and patterns even to smells, that can help you hone your local tree expertise.”

After the hike, participants can continue their journey with North Branch Land Trust to nearby Jane’s Sugar Magnolia for warm beverages and fresh baked goods. Hike participants will receive a 10% discount on their post-hike purchases that day.

“North Branch Land Trust is proud to offer opportunities to not only enjoy the great outdoors but to get outside to learn and care for our native species,” said Ellen Ferretti, Executive Director of North Branch Land Trust. “Community events like these are made all the more special when we can work with area businesses like Jane’s Sugar Magnolia who support our local conservation mission.”

North Branch Land Trust partners with landowners, communities, and stakeholders to conserve and care for Northeastern Pennsylvania’s lands and waters.

For more information and to reserve your spot, please visit — nblt.org/events.

There is no cost to join, but participants are encouraged to make a donation the size of their choosing to help NBLT to continue hosting events like these in the future.

PA Game Commission discusses 2025-26 hunting/trapping seasons

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners’ Wildlife Management Committee this week held a virtual meeting to discuss and recommend proposals for the 2025-26 hunting and trapping seasons.

The committee advanced the following proposals to the agenda for January 2025 Board of Commissioners meeting:

• Expanding “Ag Tag” seasons and making the application process easier

• Increasing the number of antlerless licenses that an individual can be in possession of in Wildlife Management Units 5C and 5D.

• Limiting the number of elk licenses that can be drawn by nonresidents annually.

• Requiring hunters to purchase a qualifying Pennsylvania hunting license before applying for an elk license.

While these proposals — as part of the January 2025 meeting agenda — will be considered by the full Board of Commissioners, no change would be adopted unless a majority of the board votes twice to approve it — first preliminarily, then finally, in January and April.

The committee also discussed additional proposals that were not advanced to the January 2025 meeting agenda.

Those were:

• Creating a general unit antlerless deer license that could be used in multiple Wildlife Management Units.

• Establishing an early archery season for antlerless deer.

• Allowing any muzzle-loading firearm to be used on properties enrolled in the Deer Management Assistance Program during the flintlock deer season.

• Allowing fall turkey hunters to use single-projectile flintlock muzzle-loaders.

• Removing the requirement for mentored youth under 7 years old to receive big-game tags by transfer.

Today’s meeting is available to view on the Game Commission’s YouTube channel, which can be accessed through www.pa.gov/agencies/pgc.html.

The Wildlife Management Committee was reactivated this fall, with the purpose of reviewing and recommending proposals to be included on the agenda for the board meeting that will take place in January 2025.

The full Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet Jan. 24-25 at the Game Commission’s headquarters, 2001 Elmerton Ave., Harrisburg. The agenda for that meeting will be posted online prior to the meeting.