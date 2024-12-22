🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department is investigating a death that was reported Sunday morning, according to our news gathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU)

Officials told the news station that crews responded to Coal Street Park around 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a burn victim.

The man was later pronounced dead, police stated, and the Luzerne County Coroner was called to the scene.

Authorities said the death is not considered suspicious, as they are waiting on a toxicology report from the coroner, Eyewitness News said.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department is conducting the investigation.