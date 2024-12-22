🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week announced the approval of 30 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining 344 jobs across Pennsylvania.

“Expanding and improving Pennsylvania’s rail freight network will support family-sustaining jobs and connect Pennsylvania communities to the global economy while bolstering local economic development,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “These investments will create opportunities for generations of Pennsylvanians to come and will provide key mobility across the Commonwealth.”

Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state. PennDOT is committed to working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to construct new rail lines and assist in maintaining and improving Pennsylvania’s roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines.

The State Transportation Commission voted to approve $55 million for the following projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP).

Following are approved rail freight projects in Luzerne County:

• Mericle River Road, LLC: $742,000 to construct a new mainline turnout and 2,145 feet of new truck to connect to the Luzerne & Susquehanna Railway.

• Redevelopment Authority of Luzerne County: $693,000 to rehabilitate two at-grade crossings and replace ties on two bridges.

Treasurer Garrity encourages Pennsylvanians with disabilities to save with PA ABLE

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity this week celebrated the 10th anniversary of the federal Stephen Beck, Jr. Achieving a Better Life Experience Act — or ABLE Act — by encouraging Pennsylvanians with disabilities to learn more about the PA ABLE Savings Program.

Passage of the ABLE Act paved the way for programs like PA ABLE to begin helping people with disabilities achieve financial goals by providing access to tax-advantaged savings options, without impacting eligibility for essential federal benefits like Supplemental Security Income and Medical Assistance.

“Before ABLE, saving for the future was impossible to do for too many Pennsylvanians, which was a disgrace,” Treasurer Garrity said. “Thankfully, Americans with disabilities can now live more independently and save for the future. I’m grateful that this tremendous program has increased opportunities for people with disabilities and their families for 10 years, and I encourage everyone to learn more about PA ABLE.”

The ABLE Act was championed by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and was signed into law on Dec. 19, 2014. Since then, 46 states plus Washington D.C., have established ABLE programs. More than 187,000 ABLE accounts have been opened nationwide, with more than $2.0 billion saved for future needs.

“I’ve spent my career fighting to ensure that people with disabilities have the opportunity to live full, healthy, and independent lives. ABLE is a commonsense, bipartisan program that serves as a lifeline to financial independence for thousands of people across the Commonwealth,” Sen. Casey said.

PA ABLE was passed as Senate Bill 879 and signed into law in 2016 with instrumental support from Sen. Lisa Baker and former Rep. Bernie O’Neill. The first PA ABLE account was opened in 2017. PA ABLE is now one of the largest programs in the country, with nearly 10,000 accounts and more than $143 million saved.

“Everyone who had a hand in creating this program feels a sense of joy over how many Pennsylvania families have had the chance to open doors for loved ones living with a disability,” Sen. Baker said. “ABLE is a wonderful example of what kind of public good can result when officials at every level of government cooperate to meet an important community need.”

PA ABLE offers multiple investment options and account owners can contribute up to $18,000 annually. No federal or Pennsylvania state income tax paid on account growth when it is used for qualified expenses such as day-to-day expenses like groceries and rent as well as long-term expenses like assistive technology, adaptive vehicles and much more.

Sen. Baker, Rep. Walsh schedule VFW Service Officers to help veterans

State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, invites veterans to schedule an appointment to meet with a VFW Service Officer at her Nanticoke and Dallas office locations.

Sen. Baker invites veterans to schedule an appointment to meet with a VFW Service Officer at her Dallas office location at no charge on the second Friday of every month.

“Veterans are the heart and soul of America and we appreciate their many sacrifices to make this nation a beacon of freedom and hope,” Sen. Baker said. “During challenging economic times, many veterans continue to need our assistance. I encourage any veteran or spouse with questions regarding benefits, to schedule a time to meet with a Service Officer.”

On Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, the VFW Service Officer will be available for scheduled appointments at Sen. Baker’s office, 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway, Dallas.

All veterans, not just VFW members, can request appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment at this location please call 570-675-3931.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, the VFW Service Officer will be available for scheduled appointments at Sen. Baker’s office, 50 North Walnut St., Suite105, Nanticoke. To schedule an appointment at this location please call 570-740-2432.

A representative from MyCIL (Northeast PA Center for Independent Living) will be at Sen. Baker’s Dallas office Friday Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Information and resources will be offered to people with disabilities and their families to help them obtain home and community-based services, transportation, housing, and other assistance to promote greater independence in the community.

Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township, also announced he will offer free assistance to area veterans at his district office in Sugarloaf on the third Wednesday of each month, beginning Jan. 15.

Sen. Baker and Rep. Walsh encourage veterans of all ages and from all service eras to utilize the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars Service Officer Network, to receive free information and assistance for government benefits. This assistance may include VA healthcare, compensation, pension, education and dependent benefits. Surviving spouses can also use these Service Officers at no charge to learn about their eligibility for VA benefits.

Walsh said he is pleased to be able to provide this assistance through the American Legion to any veteran who lives in the 117th Legislative District.

“They are encouraged to take advantage of this free service to discuss benefits or programs for which they may be eligible,” Walsh said.

A veteran service officer with the American Legion will be available to meet with veterans or their dependents at Walsh’s office, 669 State Route 93, Suite 3, in Sugarloaf.

Call 570-359-2138 to schedule an appointment. Veterans do not need to be an American Legion member to take part in the program.

Veterans outreach appointments will also be available in Walsh’s Dallas office when it opens for business in the coming weeks.

