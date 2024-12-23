🔊 Listen to this

The search for a new Luzerne County Election Board member will begin next month, as county council must first declare the seat vacant, according to communications reviewed by The Times Leader.

Denise Williams resigned from the board last week to run for county council in 2025.

Council’s vacancy declaration, which is required by the county’s home rule charter, is set to occur at its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 14.

The election board meets the following night, Jan. 15, and would then announce that it is opening up the application process.

Under the charter, the four council-appointed board members — two Democrats and two Republicans — must select a citizen of any affiliation or no affiliation to fill the fifth seat, which is also the chairmanship.

Williams, a democrat, had been unanimously selected to fill the fifth chairmanship seat in April 2021 by four prior Election Board members.

For those interested, there are several eligibility restrictions in the charter.

Citizens cannot serve on the Election Board if they are an elected county or public official, a county or public employee or a member or employee of any other county authority, board or commission. Furthermore, appointees can’t be a political party officer or a paid consultant, contractor or employee of an entity serving as a contractor of the county or any county authority, board or commission.

These prohibitions go beyond current circumstances and apply four years prior to appointment.

The charter sets a 60-day deadline for Election Board members to fill the seat after it is declared vacant. After 60 days, a citizen can petition the county court to fill the vacancy.

Ballot enhancement

The Pennsylvania Department of State has approved the Election Board’s request to add yellow highlighting on lines that must be signed on provisional ballot outer envelopes.

A board majority had voted in August to seek a variance from the state permitting highlighting of four lines that voters and poll workers must sign.

Williams had suggested the highlighting, saying the board is faced with provisional ballots missing outer envelope signatures after every election.

Paper provisional ballots are cast at polling places when workers determine additional voter verification is needed. The board reviews them last during post-election adjudication to ensure the voters are properly registered and did not cast a second ballot by mail.

County Assistant Solicitor Gene Molino told the board the state indicated it is also looking at possible outer envelope changes to assist voters and poll workers.

County Deputy Election Director Steve Hahn said the bureau already has a large supply of envelopes in stock, which means the highlighting may be done by hand until it comes pre-printed with the next order of new envelopes.

Financial advisor

Council unanimously voted last week to retain FSL Public Finance to provide financial advisor services.

A four-person panel interviewed two prospective firms and recommended FSL, county Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle told council.

In addition to Roselle, the panel members were county Grants Writer Michele Sparich and Council members Jimmy Sabatino and Gregory S. Wolovich Jr.

The other proposal was from Public Financial Management, which has served as financial advisor for many years, according to purchasing department records.

FSL Senior Vice President Ryan Hottenstein told council a fee will only be charged if there is a transaction, such as borrowing or refinancing. Council has avoided new borrowing because the county is scheduled to repay all past debt in 2030.

Sabatino said he supported the advisor change.

“It doesn’t hurt to have a fresh set of eyes come in and take a look at what we have been doing over the last couple of years,” he said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.