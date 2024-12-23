🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman who admitted to kicking and vomiting on two Pennsylvania State Police troopers after being arrested for a drunken driving crash was recently sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

Anna Marie Smith, 32, of Ruckle Hill Road, Wapwallopwn, had an odor of an alcoholic beverage when troopers arrived at the scene of a vehicle crash on Ruckle Hill Road in Conyngham Township on Feb. 20, according to court records.

Court records say Smith was operating a Chevrolet Traverse that struck a tree. Two children inside the vehicle were not injured.

After Smith was detained, court records say, she intentionally vomited inside a cruiser and kicked a trooper twice in the leg.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. last week sentenced Smith to four-months to one-year, three months at the county correctional facility and four years probation on two counts each of assault of a law enforcement officer and endangering the welfare of a minor, and one count each of aggravated assault and driving under the influence. Smith pled guilty to the charges Sept. 23.