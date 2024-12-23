🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man who initiated a pursuit with Pennsylvania State Police troopers that ended in a crash in Wilkes-Barre was recently sentenced to up to eight years in state prison.

Joevhanny Anthony Lopez, 29, of New Britain, Conn., and Hanover Village, Hanover Township, was accused of initiating a pursuit with troopers for speeding on the North Cross Valley Expressway on May 21, according to court records.

Troopers pursued Lopez into Wilkes-Barre where he crashed into an occupied vehicle at South River and Academy streets and a parked vehicle on South River Street before he crashed into another parked vehicle at South River and South Franklin streets, court records say.

After Lopez was detained, court records say, he claimed a Glock 9mm he purchased on the streets in Connecticut was in a backpack inside the vehicle.

Two children, ages 4-years and 3-months, and a woman were inside Lopez’s vehicle during the pursuit.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. last week sentenced Lopez to three-to-eight years in state prison on charges of endangering the welfare of children, firearms not to be carried without a license and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle. Lopez pled guilty to the charges Oct. 21.