WILKES-BARRE — A Northampton County man arrested while a student at Wilkes University in 2021 on allegations he used social media to prey and groom girls into sex acts was recently sentenced to nearly three decades in state prison.

Rafael Santiago, 25, of Hellertown, was initially charged by Dallas Township police in August 2021, after having sexual relations with a then 13-year-old girl.

The investigation and search of Santiago’s cellular phone uncovered more victims in Dallas Township, Kingston Township, Hanover Township and Monroe County, including a saved “friends list” of victims, according to court records.

In total, Santiago had 10 separate criminal cases representing 10 different victims.

Detectives in court records say Santiago used social media, specifically SnapChat, to find, prey and groom girls.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas recently sentenced Santiago to 14 to 28 years in state prison followed by six years of consecutive probation on five counts of unlawful contact with a minor, two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of minors and a single count of possession of child pornography.

Santiago was deemed a sexually violent predator and is subject to lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle registration under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.