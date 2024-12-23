🔊 Listen to this

Richard Garnett shown when he was arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre on March 30, 2021. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

The Pennsylvania Superior Court last week reversed a ruling by a Luzerne County judge who denied prosecutors the use of a Hunlock Township man’s convictions on child sex offenses.

Richard Garnett, 72, last known address as Roaring Brook Drive, was accused by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre with sexually assaulting a boy during Bible study classes at Roaring Brook Baptist Church between 2004 and 2006, according to court records.

The boy came forward with the allegations in 2017 and shortly after, investigators served a search warrant at the church on Dec. 6, 2017, seizing computers and documents listing attendance records of students and teachers. Garnett was a volunteer at the church during the time of the alleged offenses.

Before the search warrant was executed, the boy identified another person who allegedly assaulted him at the Baptist Church.

During a separate investigation by state police that involved Garnett being accused of sexually assaulting two girls inside private homes between 1980 and 1984, investigators discovered the boy mistakenly identified the man who allegedly sexually assaulted him inside the church.

Court records say Garnett and the man who was misidentified by the boy are similar looking and “could pass off as twins.”

Garnett pled guilty to two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse in reference to the sexual offenses against the two girls, and was sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. in June 2021, to six-to-16 years in state prison.

As Garnett faces charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, endangering the welfare of children, indecent assault and corruption of minors regarding the boy, Pennsylvania Deputy Attorney General Susan E. Affronti was denied by Sklarosky to use Garnett’s convictions for sexually assaulting the girls.

On appeal, a three member panel of the Superior Court – Judges Victor P. Stabile and Megan Sullivan and President Judge Emeritus Correale F. Stevens – overturned Sklarosky’s refusal, ultimately permitting prosecutors to use Garnett’s prior convictions against him during the open case of sexually abusing the boy.

“We agree with (prosecutors) that evidence of (Garnett’s) prior convictions for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse were relevant to demonstrate the complete story of law enforcement’s extensive investigatory process in this matter, to show the manner in which (boy victim) initial mistaken identification of his abuser instead of the similarly-looking (Garnett) was ultimately discovered and resolve and to rebut (Garnett’s) defense of misidentification,” the appellate court panel of judges ruled in a 10 page opinion.

The appellate court sent Garnett’s case back to Sklarosky for further proceedings.