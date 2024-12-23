🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Crews are currently battling a blaze that broke out this afternoon at a building on the corner of Main and Pine Street.

Heavy fire could been seen coming from the former Anne Lee Frocks building, an old garnet facorty that currently houses a sewing repair shop, and flames were visible from both the second and third story.

S. Main St. between E. Columbus Ave. and Market St. is currently closed to traffic.

According to Pittston City Fire Chief Frank Roman, no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshall has been called to the scene.

People at the scene said they could see the smoke pluming into the sky from as far as Wilkes-Barre Township.

Multiple area departments responded, including Pittston City and Plains.

The building next door, Italian grocery store Sabatelle’s had sustained smoke but no fire damage, the fire chief said.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Sports Reporter Kevin Carroll contributed to this report.