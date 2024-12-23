🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Attorney General Michelle Henry this week announced her office has submitted for filing a lawsuit against a Florida-based company and its owners for allegedly impersonating the Pennsylvania Department of State as part of a scam to get money from owners of newly-registered businesses.

PA Corporate Certificates, LLC contacted Pennsylvania-based business owners to solicit purchases of a Subsistence Certificate, which is a legitimate document that costs $40, but is not necessary for all businesses.

PA Corporate Certificates inflated the price to $102.50, and received payment from more than 1,000 business owners. To perpetrate the alleged scam, PA Corporate Certificates sent letters that appeared to be from the Department of State and misrepresented the purpose or benefit of a Subsistence Certificate.

“This out-of-state company preyed on new business owners by allegedly impersonating a government agency,” AG Henry said. “Entrepreneurs and new businesses revitalize local economies and enhance communities, so the Office of Attorney General takes very seriously any and all attempts to exploit business owners.”

Anyone who received a letter from PA Corporate Certificates, should file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General online or by phone at 1-800-441-2555.

The suit is filed against PA Corporate Certificates LLC and its owners: Brian Capobiano, Dean Marshlack and David Marshlack.

The Pennsylvania Department of State, which has issued a warning that PA Corporate Certificates is a scam, and the Office of Attorney General, believe that numerous Pennsylvania business owners have fallen victim to this scam.

Some businesses received certificates; some did not.

The lawsuit asks the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas for: an injunction to stop the Defendants from operating their scam in Pennsylvania, full refunds for every Pennsylvania business owner who purchased a certificate, and civil penalties of up to $1,000, per violation of the law.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, this week invited and hosted residents of his community to his second “Cocoa and Carols” open house.

“Our open house provided both an opportunity for the community to come visit my district office and share in the holiday spirit by singing a few favorite Christmas carols and enjoying some light refreshments,” said Pashinski. “It was also a great way to share with those who attended all the work that we do in our district offices as well as the legislation we have passed with the intent to improve the quality of life of those in our community.”

Pashinski also provided information about state government resources to constituents.

“We had a great turnout and lots of fun. It’s a wonderful way to connect with our neighbors and I look forward to more events like these in the future,” he said.

PennDOT driver license, photo centers closed for New Year’s holiday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; REAL ID pre-verification; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

Ag Secretary reminds dog owners to ‘Love Your Dog, License Your Dog’ — by January deadline

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded Pennsylvania dog owners to purchase a 2025 license from their county treasurer by Jan. 1, 2025.

Licenses are not just a legal responsibility of owning a dog, they protect all Pennsylvania dogs and are the best way to bring your pet home quickly if it’s lost.

In October of 2023, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed into law bipartisan, commonsense measures to modernize Pennsylvania’s Dog Law to make Pennsylvania a safer, healthier place for dogs in kennels and shelters, and protect communities from stray and dangerous dogs.

“If you love your dog, license your dog,” said Secretary Redding. “It’s simple. The best way to protect your dog is with a license. A license on their collar is clearly visible and increases their chance of being returned home rather than ending up in a shelter.”

“”Pennsylvanians made it clear that they expect dog owners, kennels, breeders, and shelters to be held to high standards,” Redding continued. “They want their communities to be safe from stray and dangerous dogs. They want owners to be held responsible when their dog attacks, and they want unscrupulous breeders to be shut down. These updates to state law have put more dog wardens in our communities, made it easier for people buying or adopting a dog to know their dog needs a license, streamlined licensing for kennel businesses, and clarified requirements for boarding kennel owners. They are more evidence of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to getting stuff done for Pennsylvanians.”

Dogs must be licensed at the point of adoption or purchase, or at three months, if no transfer of ownership has taken place. The youngest age at which a dog can be purchased or adopted in Pennsylvania is eight weeks.

Dogs must be licensed by January 1, 2025. Licenses can be purchased through Pennsylvania’s county treasurers.

An annual license costs $8.70. Lifetime licenses are available for $52.70 for dogs with permanent identification like a microchip or tattoo. Senior adults and people with disabilities may be eligible for discounted fees of $6.70 for an annual license or $36.70 for a lifetime license.

The cost of a license is far less than the penalty for being caught without one. Owners who fail to license their dogs can face fines of up to $500 for each unlicensed dog.

License fees support animal welfare and public safety. Dog license fees help keep shelters running and support the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement’s vital services to protect dogs and the public.

Since modernizations took effect in January the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement has:

• Hired 10 new dog wardens and is continuing to fill long-standing vacancies, with the increased funding made available to protect public safety.

• Enforced health and safety regulations, upholding Pennsylvania’s high standards for conditions in kennels by licensing 2,890 operations and conducting more than 5,656 inspections.

• Investigated nearly 535 dog bites, and monitored 702 dogs deemed dangerous by magisterial judges, helping to ensure that dog owners keep dangerous dogs under control.

• Increased dog license sales by $626,373, from December 1, 2023 to November 29, 2024, despite most licenses being issued under the prior fee rate.

• Implemented online renewals and payment for kennel licenses, a measure which has been well received by business owners, with 491 kennel owners — 62% of renewals to date — renewing online.

