WILKES-BARRE — A man accused by Wilkes-Barre City police of sexually assaulting a then-16-year-old girl in 2019 was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in state prison.

Alexander Vanderlinder, 30, last known address as Lehigh Street, Wilkes-Barre, was charged in August 2022, after a girl reported he sexually assaulted her inside a residence on Hutson Street in July 20219, according to court records.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. recently sentenced Vanderlinder to 4-10 years in prison and 3 years probation on an aggravated indecent assault charge. Vanderlinder pleaded guilty to the charge Sept. 16.

Vanderlinder is subject to lifetime registration of his address under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.