NEWPORT TWP. — A massive fire tore through the former Pulaski High School being renovated into apartments in Glen Lyon Monday night.

Fire departments from across the Wyoming Valley including Mountain Top responded to the blaze at South Market and Newport streets just before 9 p.m.

Video posted online shows flames through the entire structure as firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and aerial ladder trucks. The roof and a section of the building collapsed.

Electrical service was shut off to the neighborhood impacting homes. A warming shelter was set up at the Newport Township Municipal Building.

Luzerne County property records list the building’s owner as Macnaughton Holding Company.