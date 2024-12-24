🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Crews responded to a fire in the city early Christmas Eve morning, according to our newsgathering partners are Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU).

Calls came in around 4 a.m. for a fire on Northampton Street, where they rescued a male victim from the second floor.

According to Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney, the victim appeared stable, but was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Eyewitness news reported.

The home was not a total loss, but has fire damage to the second floor and smoke and water damage to the first floor, the news station said.