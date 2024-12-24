🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Demolition continued Tuesday on a historic downtown building after a massive fire the previous day ravaged its second and third floors.

According to Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo, partial demolition work began late Monday night at the Ann Lee Frocks building, a former garment factory, on the corner of Main and Pine Street.

The work was necessary in order to make it safer for the firefighters to battle the blaze and to keep pedestrians safe from the unstable structure, Lombardo said.

A full demolition is expected in the future.

Next door to the building, Sabatelle’s Italian Market remained closed as the business sustained water and smoke damage as a result of the blaze.

However, Pittston City Fire Chief Frank Roman said there wasn’t any fire damage.

It’s unclear when it will be safe for Sabatelle’s to reopen, but a post on the market’s Facebook post indicated employees were not allowed back into the store because of the damage as of Monday night.

In that same post, Sabatelle’s thanked the Pittston Fire Department and surrounding towns that helped extinguish the blaze.

“We are crushed that we cannot fulfill the orders that came in and needed to be filled for Monday and Christmas Eve. We are so sorry,” the post continued.

Crews initially arrived on scene Monday around 2 p.m. and continued battling the flames amid frigid temperatures well into the evening hours.

The incident subsequently shut down traffic from South Main Street between East Columbus Avenue and Market Street for the majority of the day.

A Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate the fire, but there is no word yet on what caused it.

Multiple area departments responded to the scene, including Pittston City and Plains.