🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Valley Santa project is in its 41st year of operation and this year will serve more than 5,000 children.

Valley Santa, a Pennsylvania non-profit that was established in 1984 to provide toys for the children of Luzerne County.

Ruth Borland, whose family has been involved with the program since its inception, said there is no paid staff and it is run by over 400 volunteers who purchase, wrap and deliver gifts to the children.

“New volunteers are always welcome,” Borland said.

Borland said requests need to be certified by a clergy, social worker, health care professional or even a neighbor that knows of the need of the family.

Requests can be made throughout the Christmas season by mailing the request to — PO Box 5268, Wilkes-Barre 18703.

Borland said the program has had the support of Boscov’s Department Store since it’s inception and they are instrumental in providing affordable toys for the program.

“We have also had amazing support from Rodano’s Restaurant that has hosted a large fundraiser for us for the last 12 years,” Borland said.

A fundraising party was held Thursday at Rodano’s and the event drew around 300 people. Attendees were able to buy ornaments for five dollars which were then turned in for prizes. Hot food was also served.

All proceeds raised from the party go to the Valley Santa program.

“Every present for Valley Santa is individually shopped by a volunteer for that particular child so we try to match what they want and what they’re interested in,” said Sarah Borland, Vice President of Valley Santa.

Donations are accepted throughout the year at the website — ValleySanta.org — or through the Post Office Box 5276 Wilkes-Barre 18703.

According to the Valley Santa website, in 1984 there were approximately 300 children who received presents from Valley Santa — in 2024, more than 5,000 children have been served throughout Luzerne County.

“Without the help of volunteers and your generosity, the program would not be successful,” Borland said.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.