WILKES-BARRE TWP. — One man has been arrested after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon at the Arena Hub Plaza, according to a release by Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department.

Officials say Wilkes-Barre Township Police along with Pennsylvania State Police arrived at the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township for a reported stabbing around 3 p.m.

The release states that 26-year-old Jose Rivera II has been charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found a victim outside of Ross’s with a severe facial laceration that stemmed from a prior verbal altercation with Rivera.

Rivera then fled the scene in his car, according to the release.

Authorities say with the help of witnesses and Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, they located Rivera and his car 25 minutes later while attempting to change his clothes and leave his home in an Uber.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Rivera was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for an overnight arraignment, with bail to be determined at a later time.