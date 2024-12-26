First Presbyterian Church holds 48th Christmas Together dinner

🔊 Listen to this

Members of the community celebrated Christmas Day at First Presbyterian Church’s 48th Christmas Together dinner. The annual all-volunteer event featured music and a full-course Christmas feast.

WILKES-BARRE — First Presbyterian Church and the Gather Community Space hosted the 48th annual Christmas Together dinner on Wednesday, Christmas Day. The event, as always, was open to the public and to all denominations and faiths.

“There was a thought — back 48 years ago — why don’t we have a place for anybody that doesn’t really have a place to be,” said the Rev. Bob Zanicky, pastor at First Presbyterian Church, of the event’s origins. “And it’s worked out beautifully.”

While the event does include a delivery system, Zanicky said he enjoys seeing the community get together in-person to embrace the togetherness that the dinner is meant to represent.

To keep the event strong, an enthusiastic group of volunteers give their time to serve those in attendance. Zanicky said that finding volunteers is never an issue.

An added bonus to the festivities is the entertainment, which is provided by a small band brought together by Rabbi Larry Kaplan. In the spirit of the season, the band performs both Christmas carols and Jewish folk songs.