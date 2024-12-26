🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — A fire in Luzerne County rekindled Wednesday night. Crews were on the scene all night Monday into Christmas Eve and returned on Christmas at the former Pulaski Junior High School building in Newport Township.

Fire crews were still working to fully put out the fire.

Fierce flames burst through the windows of the building and spread through the entire second floor.

A section of the building collapsed.

There was a lot of smoke and an excavator was on scene trying to move materials to help make it easier to fight the flames.

The old school building was undergoing renovations to become apartments.

No one was injured and a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal continues to investigate how it started.