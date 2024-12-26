Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
PLYMOUTH — Officials are responding to a Plymouth fire Wednesday night.
Authorities told 28/22 News that crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Main Street in Plymouth for a reported structure fire.
Nanticoke firefighters could be seen battling the blaze.
Details are limited at this time and updates will be provided as new information is made available.