🔊 Listen to this

People attend the White Haven Bicentennial warm up around a fire pit as the wind blew ambers from the fire.

State Sen. Dave Argall (at the microphone) along with state Rep. Mike Cabell (plaid shirt) presented White Haven with citations in honor of the borough’s 200 year anniversary. Also pictured are Luzerne County Councilman Jimmy Sabatino and White Haven Mayor Frederick Meiers.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, along with staff from Northeast Sight Services, Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services, Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce and Wilkes-Barre DWP, met at City Hall with three students who would participate in this year’s MyWork program, which allows students with disabilities the opportunity to gain valuable work experience over the summer.

Community members poured into the electric ballroom at the Scranton Hilton Hotel recently for a town hall on the future of community hospitals.

President of Woodbridge Healthcare Don Steigman stands at the podium to address council during a work session. Attorney Laura Kurtz, bond counselor for Woodbridge, stands behind him.

Dressed in a rainbow top and wings Rita Delgado, 43, of Wilkes-Barre, records the Pride Fest Parade on her cell phone Sunday, June 23.

The 76 municipalities that make up Luzerne County each bring their own unique cultures and values to the area. The peoples’ representatives in every municipality are elected to carry out and reflect the values of their constituents. In some instances, the people were clear in their stance, and their voices rang loudly in town hall formats. In other cases, elected officials were dealt a split or inconclusive hand, which required them to make difficult decisions on the residents’ behalf.

In between the votes being cast, communities celebrated anniversaries and the people who live there. A trio of municipalities celebrated major milestones, while pride shone brightly in the Diamond City. All the while, a number of construction projects signaled new and exciting improvements to the infrastructure of Luzerne County.

Here are a number of the top stories from Luzerne County’s municipalities in 2024:

Commonwealth Health Sale Falls Through

Perhaps the biggest news story of consequence in 2024 in the Diamond City was the termination of Woodbridge’s acquisition of Commonwealth Health hospitals in both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton.

Woodbridge, which formed in May, announced the acquisition of Commonwealth Health and its three main hospitals — Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton — on July 30 for $120 million.

The collapse of the sale was announced on Nov. 26, after the nonprofit failed to find a buyer for the tax-exempt bonds it had secured in October with Wilkes-Barre City Council’s approval.

Voting on the bonds was a hot topic at several meetings, with some residents speaking out against the bonds.

Wilkes-Barre City Council Vice Chair Tony Brooks ended up voting no on the bonds because the city stood to lose $774,583 in real estate tax revenue and because Woodbridge said it was unable to contribute to the city’s PILOT program.

On the other hand, Council member Jessica McClay voted yes because she was concerned that the General Hospital would close.

Since the sale did not go through, unionized healthcare workers represented by SEIU Healthcare PA and PASNAP held a town hall Dec. 16 in Scranton, where they called on elected leaders to work with other collaborators to find a solution that will invest in Commonwealth Health long-term.

As for General Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, Brown said he had not spoken with Commonwealth Health since the deal with Woodbridge fell through and couldn’t speak to the company’s plans.

However, Brown did say his administration is still interested in finding another buyer for General Hospital, even if it means going with a non profit and losing thousands in real estate taxes.

“I’m willing to remove that money from my revenue source, as long as I know the buyer is going to bring people back and provide good, quality service to the residents and visitors of Wilkes-Barre,” he said.

No tax increase for WB

Despite this hurtle, and an 11% increase in employee health care costs, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown unveiled his proposed budget for 2025 in October, with no tax or fee increases.

The spending plan, including revenue and expenditures, totals $58.46 million, which represents a 7.7% increase from this year’s budget of $54.25 million, was subsequently approved by council on Nov. 26.

Inclusivity and pride

The city also hosted this year’s MyWork program, which was initially held in Pittston in 2023.

The program was launched in 2016 by the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and last year, the Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services along with Northeast Sight Services collaborated to hold one specifically geared towards students who are visually impaired or blind.

According Northeast Sight Services CEO Sara Peperno, MYWork is a great opportunity for employers to connect with students who are just entering the workforce and to see the value they can bring to the community.

It also serves as way to undo certain stigmas people with disabilities face every day.

“It helps employees see what these kids are capable of and that they don’t have any limitations,” Peperno said at the time.

Wilkes-Barre made further strides in making the city inclusive in November, with the opening of its special needs accessible bathroom in Kirby Park, adjacent to the Special Needs Playground.

This past summer, city council also moved forward with the next phase of the Kirby Park Upgrades project, which included the installation of ADA compliant pathways from the parking lot area to access the main softball field, track area and restrooms, new ADA curb cuts and ramps installed in the parking lot, designated ADA parking areas and re-pavement of the main roadway into Kirby Park.

Inclusivity and acceptance was a huge part of the Rainbow Alliance’s third annual Pride Parade and 18th annual Pridefest that took place in and around Public Square this summer.

Inspired by the Stone Wall Uprising of 1969, a watershed moment in the gay rights movement, Pride Month serves to recognize the LGBTQ+ individuals and activists who paved the way for gay liberation all those years ago as well as the ongoing fight for equality.

Shouts of “Happy Pride!” erupted from parade goers, with many ecstatic to see their favorite drag performers among those in the lineup, as the parade made its way down South Main Street.

This year’s grand marshal was Jacob Kelley, who appeared as their drag persona Trixy Valentine, wearing a cotton candy colored wig and rainbow colored gladiator costume, complete with a sword and shield.

Kelley ended their speech by telling everyone what they believe the true meaning of pride is.

“Pride is not stationary. It is not a date; it’s not a month. It’s not a flag color; it is not a wig and a sword. It is who we are and who we’re born to be.”

Construction projects around Luzerne County

Several construction projects began around Luzerne County this year, from highway expansions and bridge repairs to levee rehabilitation projects.

In March, a public hearing was held in Nanticoke on the “Ashley to Arena” I-81 expansion project that consists of a 7.5-mile reconstruction of I-81 from Hanover Township to Wilkes-Barre Township in Luzerne County between milepost 161.2 north of the Nuangola exit and milepost 169 north of exit 168, Highland Park Boulevard.

The selected alternative includes widening I-81 from four to six lanes, interchange and ramp upgrades, bridge replacements, noise barriers, stormwater management and environmental mitigation commitments.

Jessica Ruddy, PennDOT’s Community Relations Coordinator, said the preliminary engineering for the project is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2024.

“Final design is anticipated to begin in the fall of 2024 and continue through 2027,” Ruddy said. “Right-of-way acquisition is anticipated to begin as soon as the fall of 2025, with construction anticipated to begin in the summer/fall of 2028.”

In August, it was reported that The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a “Finding of No Significant Impact” (FONSI) for the project.

In addition to planned repairs for the South Side Bridge in Wilkes-Barre, PennDOT in Septemeber also announced its Tank Road project in Black Creek Township.

The Tank Road Slope and Pavement Repair is located approximately 6.1 miles west of PA Route 93 and 3.9 miles north of Rock Glen.

The purpose of the project was to address the deteriorating Tank Road pavement and slope between the roadway and Nescopeck Creek. The existing roadway is currently reduced to a single lane controlled by stop signs due to the pavement reduction.

The project will include soil nailing stabilization of the existing slope from the toe of the slope immediately adjacent to the stream to Tank Road. The upper portion of the slope will be reconstructed using a Geosynthetic Reinforced Slope (GRS) to support the roadway.

Construction work is anticipated to take place from the spring of 2026 to the fall of 2026.

Speaking of bridges, 2024 was a trying time for the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge, and Luzerne County continues to work towards a solution for its deterioration.

Constructed in 1914, the bridge connecting Nanticoke and the West Nanticoke section of Plymouth Township was last rehabilitated in 1987.

The weight limit of the bridge was reduced to 5 tons in May, which allows passenger vehicles but not fire trucks and emergency rescue vehicles.

Nanticoke’s fire department had relied on the bridge to provide primary fire/rescue coverage to Plymouth Township’s West Nanticoke area.

Because the fire department’s request for an access exemption was denied, the city fire truck must reach Plymouth Township by crossing the river over the alternate route now in effect — the John S. Fine Bridge, which is the official name of the Route 29/South Cross Valley Expressway span.

In Wilkes-Barre, work on the Brookside Levee Rehabilitation project that will enhance flood protections for nearly 240 residents, began in August.

Work will include raising of the levee crest, replacement or improvement of existing system controls, clearing trees within 15 feet of the levee and other constructions activities.

The project will also include electrical upgrades at the Weir Street stormwater pump station, along with a backup generator to prevent it failing during emergency situations like it did in 2011 during Hurricane Irene, which resulted in 3 1/2 feet of sewage on Brookside Street.

These enhancements are necessary in order for the Brookside levee to be fully accredited by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

According to FEMA, when levee systems are mapped as accredited on the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), the area behind the levee is considered moderate-hazard, which removes the federal requirement for lenders to require homeowners to obtain flood insurance.

The project is expected to continue into the Spring of 2025.

Harveys Lake zoning turmoil

Several years worth of controversy in Harvey’s Lake was seemingly put to rest at the start of 2024, when borough council unanimously voted to replace zoning officer Maureen Oremus with BHW Construction Consultation Services Inc.

Council’s decision came almost two months after the State Ethics Commission found Oremus in violation of the Ethics Act for failing to file several years’ worth of statements of financial interest and for backdating those forms, which was prohibited.

Oremus, who first became zoning officer in 2014, was directed to pay $400 to the state for the violation and agreed to file complete and accurate SFI forms for Harveys Lake Borough, through the commission, for calendar years 2015 and 2017 through 2019.

The former zoning officer was the subject of much controversy in Harveys Lake over the past two years after residents, during several council meetings, accused her of a “conflict of interest” when she referred residents seeking zoning approval to use the services of her boyfriend and contractor, Jerry Brown, for building projects.

Oremus previously denied all allegations against her and had the support of a number of residents at those meetings.

Newly elected Council President Dave Delaney told the Times Leader in a phone interview at the time that the decision to go with BHW as the borough’s zoning officer “had a lot to do with” the controversy surrounding Oremus as well as the Ethics Commission’s findings and an FBI investigation that Harveys Lake was facing, although it is still unclear what the findings of that investigation where.

“This came about with the new council (members) coming in. We realized that it was time to make a change and bring in a third party rather than have someone in house,” he said at the time.

Delaney also said that having BHW as zoning officer, as well as building inspector, will help streamline the whole process, making it easier for residents to navigate.

During a phone interview a few days later, Oremus was adamant that her behavior was “100% ethical” and that she did not lie to or collude against the people of Harveys Lake.

“I’m not a criminal mastermind. I’ve never done anything but a good job for the borough,” said Oremus, adding, “Why would I rip off the people I’m trying to serve?”

Recently in September, Harveys Lake once again was back in the headlines as Jerry Brown, of Maple Tree Road, Dallas Township, filed the civil lawsuit against the borough, Mayor Michael Rush, Chief of Police Charles Musial, individually, Officer Greg Johnson, individually, and Luzerne resident Manny Santayana, who is a property owner in Harveys Lake.

The lawsuit alleged that the defendants “conspired” to deprive Brown of his rights when he was arrested in August of 2022 for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of building materials from Santayana, who had hired Brown in February of 2021 to build a dock and house on his lakeside property.

Those charges were ultimately dropped.

Contentious town meetings

Luzerne County residents were not shy in sharing their opposition to particular development projects taking place in their towns. In Nanticoke, residents made their voices heard while opposing the building of a solar energy generation facility in the city. Specific issues with the proposed 40-acre project site included possible noise and environmental damage to the surrounding area.

Nanticoke’s city council unanimously voted against the project moving forward at their August meeting, drawing an exuberant cheer from the gathered city residents. Susquehanna Solar, the proposed facility’s developers, did not offer any comment in response to the council’s decision, but the potential for an appeal was almost immediately brought up by the public.

“We will fight them,” said council member Kenny James of any appeals that may be lobbed the city’s way from Susquehanna Solar.

At a September town hall, Ashley residents expressed their distaste for a development plan proposed for the former Ashley Railroad Yard. Laflin-based company Valley Distributing & Storage was on-hand to explain the project and its goals, which hinged on changing the railroad yard land from a residential zone to an industrial zone.

“I think there are concerns that are valid, but they’re concerns that can be addressed during the development,” Carol Kuep, the president of Valley Distributing, said of the residents’ concerns.

Those concerns were aplenty and included the unwanted destruction of the historic Culver Street Bridge and the proximity of the industrial zone to homes in “the Patch” neighborhood of Ashley.

“We, as residents, want to know how it’s going to change our lives,” Sheryl Savitzski, one of the meeting’s outspoken attendees, told Kuep during the town hall. “We need to see the map, exactly where [the new structure] is going to be … maybe a bigger map to show us and tell us about the water, the transportation, where it’s going to go, where’s traffic going to go. That’s what we need from you.”

One of the most contentious meetings of the year took place at Luzerne County Courthouse on October 22, where the three-man Luzerne County Zoning Hearing Board unanimously voted to deny a solid waste transfer station’s special exemption request to operate in Avoca. Public and municipal support was very much against the plan, especially considering the borough’s history with Kerr-McGee, the defunct energy company that brought environmental damage to Avoca.

RJ Stella Mineral Realty LLC, Plains Township, owns the five-acre plot where they intended to build and operate the solid waste transfer station. Under a June sales agreement, the buyer of the land was Big Rocks LLC. Stella Mineral Realty were identified as the operators of the proposed station.

The meeting lasted over five hours, with dozens of Avoca and Dupont residents pleading with the zoning board to deny the plan. Avoca Borough Council President Holly Homscheck spoke on behalf of the borough residents.

“I do think if it was that beneficial to our people, they would have no problem coming to us beforehand and speaking to us about how this could benefit our town,” Homscheck said following the meeting. “We still had that unanswered question: What do we benefit from this?”

As was the case in Nanticoke, the developers’ option for an appeal remains open, but Homscheck’s hope is that the matter will be put to rest.

“I would hope they just respect the people in this town and value our opinions and how we feel and just stop. Let us live and have a quality of life in our homes and neighborhoods and just acknowledge that it was not approved and just let us move on and get past this.”

Local anniversaries

Wilkes-Barre Township, the home of the Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Commons, “Three-O-Nina” the brown cow, and the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, held a semiquincentennial event at the arena in August. Turning 250 years old was a great accomplishment for the municipality, and Mayor Carl Kuren was happy with the resulting celebration.

“I’m very proud this turned out the way it is,” said Kuren.

Among the vendors at the 250th anniversary party were township institutions like St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church and the local Conservation Club. Gail Pukatch, who spent the day under the church’s tent, framed Wilkes-Barre Township as one of the last major hubs on I-81 going north.

“After you leave here [and travel north on I-81], even in Scranton, you don’t see this,” said Pukatch. “You don’t see this again until you hit Syracuse… It’s a long haul.”

The Wilkes-Barre Township celebration also included a parade, fireworks, and a performance by Eddie Day & the Starfires.

The borough of Swoyersville celebrated its 125th anniversary – also known as a quasquicentennial – on a sunny, summer day, even though the actual anniversary is in December 2024. Borough residents came out in full force for a parade and a bazaar-like celebration at Roosevelt Field. Stories of Swoyersville’s past glories were shared, and the future of the borough also received some attention.

“Getting together to move forward is the primary thing,” said Kathy Breznay, a longtime Swoyersville resident and president of the borough’s Kiwanis Club. “The town will not survive without everybody coming together, and we’re very fortunate that we do have these people that think enough about us to be here.”

White Haven also reached a milestone, turning 200 years old. The bicentennial event featured live music, vendors, food trucks, activities, caboose tours, a cheeseburger eating contest, and more.