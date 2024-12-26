🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A pursuit that began in Nanticoke City ended in a two vehicle crash at South Main and Blackman streets, Wilkes-Barre, late Thursday morning.

Police in Nanticoke along with the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre were pursuing the driver of a small U-Haul box truck. The pursuit traveled on South Main Street through Hanover Township and into Wilkes-Barre where the driver of the box truck struck a Dodge Durango at South Main and Blackman streets just after 11 a.m.

A woman from the box truck was detained and placed in a Nanticoke police cruiser. She was later transferred to a stretcher and taken to an area hospital.

The U-Haul truck and Dodge were towed from the scene.

It was not immediately known if there were additional injuries.

Police noted more information will be released at a later time.