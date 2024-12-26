🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A verbal argument about stalking a woman led to the alleged slashing outside a store in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons shopping center on Christmas Eve.

Jose Jason Rivera, 37, of North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, was accompanied by his girlfriend when he encountered a man he accused of stalking his girlfriend several years ago, according to court records.

Rivera brandished a knife and slashed the man’s face from his left ear to his mouth, court records say.

Township police said the incident happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Rivera and his girlfriend fled the scene as bystanders managed to obtain the license plate of their vehicle, court records say.

Police tracked the vehicle to Rivera’s residence.

Rivera exited the residence wearing different clothes and got into a shared-ride vehicle and was arrested during a traffic stop, according to court records.

Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital where he underwent surgery.

Rivera was arraigned by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault, theft, disorderly conduct and harassment. He remained jailed Thursday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.