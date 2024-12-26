🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Gerard M. Karam announced Thursday he has submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden effective Jan. 10.

The Middle District of Pennsylvania consists of 33 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania with an estimated population of 3.1 million residents.

Karam was nominated by U.S. Senators Robert Casey and Patrick Toomey, appointed by President Biden, and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on June 13, 2022. Karam was sworn into office on June 21, 2022.

“As a son of a police officer, being appointed United States Attorney in my home district has been an honor of a lifetime. I am grateful to President Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Senator Robert Casey and former Senator Patrick Toomey for the opportunity to serve as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Middle District of Pennsylvania,” Karam stated in a news release.

Karam continued, “I am equally thankful for the career attorneys, professional staff and the dedicated law enforcement officers who work honestly, diligently and with the utmost good faith to keep our citizens safe, apply the rule of law equally and to protect the civil rights of our citizens. It has been a true privilege to serve alongside these impressive and committed individuals. Together we have had many proud accomplishments.”

In addition to being a United States attorney, Karam also served on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee’s Subcommittees on white collar crime, Civil Rights and controlled substances.