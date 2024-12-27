🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE— The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is making significant progress this year in modernizing and enhancing its permitting process — driving economic development at “the speed of business,” while protecting Pennsylvania’s natural resources.

Since January 1, 2024, DEP has received more than 37,000 permit applications and has reviewed and decided on over 40,000.

Since November 1, 2023, DEP has reduced its backlog of permits from more than 2,400 to fewer than 600 – a reduction of more than 76%.

The Office of Oil and Gas management has cleared its entire backlog of permits.

“At DEP, we are delivering every promise on our permits: processing permit applications at the speed of business while meeting the high standards of protection of our clean air, water, and public health that Pennsylvanians expect and deserve,” said DEP Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “DEP reviews more than 40,000 permit applications every year across all permit types, and by investing in people and technology to meet the needs of the people and businesses of Pennsylvania, DEP has experienced permitting efficiency increase and backlogs decrease.”

Treasurer Garrity celebrates 10th anniversary of PA ABLE Act

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity this week celebrated the 10th anniversary of the federal Stephen Beck, Jr. Achieving a Better Life Experience Act — or ABLE Act — by encouraging Pennsylvanians with disabilities to learn more about the PA ABLE Savings Program.

Passage of the ABLE Act paved the way for programs like PA ABLE to begin helping people with disabilities achieve financial goals by providing access to tax-advantaged savings options, without impacting eligibility for essential federal benefits like Supplemental Security Income and Medical Assistance.

“Before ABLE, saving for the future was impossible to do for too many Pennsylvanians, which was a disgrace,” Treasurer Garrity said. “Thankfully, Americans with disabilities can now live more independently and save for the future.”

The ABLE Act was championed by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and was signed into law on Dec. 19, 2014. Since then, 46 states plus Washington D.C., have established ABLE programs.

More than 187,000 ABLE accounts have been opened nationwide, with more than $2.0 billion saved for future needs.

PA ABLE was passed as Senate Bill 879 and signed into law in 2016 with instrumental support from Sen. Lisa Baker and former Rep. Bernie O’Neill. The first PA ABLE account was opened in 2017.

PA ABLE is now one of the largest programs in the country, with nearly 10,000 accounts and more than $143 million saved.

“Everyone who had a hand in creating this program feels a sense of joy over how many Pennsylvania families have had the chance to open doors for loved ones living with a disability,” said Sen. Baker, R-Lehman Township. “ABLE is a wonderful example of what kind of public good can result when officials at every level of government cooperate to meet an important community need.”

DCED visits Lackawanna County for tour/overview of Chamber business development efforts

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce and its business development division, Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Company (SLIBCO), this week welcomed representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a comprehensive site visit showcasing the region’s business, economic, and workforce development efforts.

DCED officials toured available commercial real estate opportunities in Lackawanna County. Committed to working hand-in-hand with the Governor’s economic development team, the Chamber and SLIBCO are strategically targeting high-priority industries, such as advanced manufacturing, beverage and food service, bio and life sciences, and technology — resulting in the development of the business and workforce landscape of the region.

State highlights mental health, substance use disorder resources to help through holiday season

Leadership from the Shapiro Administration this week came together at the Capitol Christmas tree to remind Pennsylvanians of resources that are available to support them during the holiday season and into the new year.

The departments of Human Services (DHS), Aging (PDA), Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), and Health (DOH) came together to reinforce the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to helping Pennsylvanians throughout the year, especially during the holidays.

“The holiday season can bring about a range of feelings and experiences – some of which can be difficult or feel isolating,” said DHS Secretary Val Arkoosh. “Please know that if you are going through hard times or find this time of year to be challenging, you are not alone. No matter what you are feeling or struggling with, you don’t have to go through this time on your own. Support is available, and we urge Pennsylvanians to use these resources for themselves or share them with loved ones or friends.”

Mental health resources

Help is available for people struggling with their mental health or considering self-harm as well as people looking to help a loved one through the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

The Lifeline is free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 988 serves as a direct link for suicide prevention and mental health crisis support. Anyone who calls, texts, or chats with 988 will be directly connected to trained, compassionate mental health crisis response counselors.

Substance use disorder resources

Individuals seeking substance use treatment or recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

This helpline is confidential, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and is staffed by trained professionals who will connect callers to resources in their community. Callers can also be connected with funding if they need help paying for treatment.

Naloxone

Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (e.g., prescription opioid medication for pain or heroin). When administered during an overdose, naloxone blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing.

Pennsylvanians can obtain naloxone at their local pharmacy by using the Secretary of Health’s standing order.

“During the holiday season, we should all be especially vigilant for signs that someone may need a helping hand or a listening ear,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Another way to help neighbors and loved ones who may be struggling with substance use disorder is by carrying naloxone.”

Resources for older adults

The PA Link to Aging and Disability Resource Centers, also known as the PA Link, assists older adults and individuals with disabilities by providing information and connecting them to supports including assistive technology to access telehealth services, check-in calls and options to help reduce social isolation.

Any older adult needing support can contact the PA Link Call Center by phone at 1-800-753-8827 or online at www.carelink.pa.gov.

In addition, Pennsylvania’s 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), covering the Commonwealth’s 67 counties, provide virtual and in-person activities, including health and wellness programs. Older adults can locate their local area agency on aging here.

“Older adults may have feelings of isolation, loneliness, depression, or disconnect if they experienced the loss of friends and loved ones or feel a lack of belongingness,” said Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich.

