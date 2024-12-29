🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Another holiday season is winding down and 2024 is just about in the rear-view mirror.

As we dismantle our Christmas trees and put away the decorations, we vow to get in good enough shape to fit into all those nice clothes in our closets that we used to fit into not that long ago.

As we digest our pork and sauerkraut, we now look ahead to a bright 2025. Spring will soon arrive, flowers will bloom and our routines will resume.

The days and months will again fly by, the snow will have melted, the heat and humidity will return, the leaves will change in the fall and my rescued Santa Claus toilet seat cover will again grace my front door in December.

Happy New Year to all and read on to see what our leaders resolve to do in 2025.

All appear as submitted to the Times Leader.

Gov. Josh Shapiro: To continue getting stuff done for all Pennsylvanians. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser: The people have given us their trust — we cannot let them down. My New Year’s resolution is to do things better in every area of my personal and professional life . To put God, family and country first. And to focus on what’s important — if everything is important then nothing is. Happy New Year — it will be a great one if we make it one.

U.S. Rep.-elect Rob Bresnahan: As the new congressman for Northeastern Pennsylvania, my New Year’s resolution includes focusing on actively listening to the concerns and needs of my constituents, and delivering for the people of Northeastern PA.

PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity: I’m honored to have been reelected by the people of Pennsylvania to serve as state treasurer for a second term. We got a lot done in my first term, including setting multiple records for returning unclaimed property — but there’s more to do! In the new year, my focus will continue to be on serving as a fiscal watchdog and protecting the $160 billion in Treasury’s care, getting unclaimed property back to its rightful owners, and helping Pennsylvanians save for the future with PA 529 and PA ABLE. I will once again visit all 67 counties in our great state, meeting Pennsylvanians to hear their thoughts, dreams and worries. And I will work even harder to make Pennsylvania a better place to live, work and raise a family. We have amazing people and incredible natural resources in the Commonwealth, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll: To continue PennDOT’s mission of delivering a safe, efficient, and effective transportation network to Pennsylvanians.

Samuel M. Sanguedolce, Luzerne County District Attorney: To finally clear the clutter from my desk and not just redeposit it on my assistant’s desk; to eat more frequently at home and not in restaurants; and to see my parents and nephews more often.

Judge Correale Stevens: To visit the Tengbach monastery and trek the Sacred Sites Trail Project.

Sen. Lisa Baker: My wish and hope are that we begin the new year with a fresh perspective. My commitment is toward collaborative efforts at every level, to listen carefully to community needs and priorities, to address real problems in practical and lasting ways, to help those in need of assistance, to build stronger and safer communities, and to provide incentives for creating opportunities for all.

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski: I promise that my staff and I will continue to make every effort to address our constituents requests and concerns in a timely manner and help them accomplish their goals. I will do all that I can to pass legislation that will improve and protect the lives of our PA citizens. To serve all the people in the 121st District, regardless of political party, religious affiliation, or ethnic background.

Rep. Brenda Pugh: I promise to work every day for the residents of the 120th District and to always remember where I came from. I will fight to protect our families and core values every day. I will fight to lower spending at the state level with a fiscally responsible budget.

Rep. Jim Haddock: To keep working for my constituents in the 118th District in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties to bring more economic development development home.

Rep. Alec Ryncavage: In politics, we often hear that politicians get too comfortable and forget the people they serve. As I begin my second term, I will not let that happen. I will not let off the gas. I will continue to remain accessible and approachable. Continue being present in both the community and my district offices. It is my goal to serve everyone in my district. My work is only just starting.

Rep. Jamie Walsh: As a state legislator I will uphold the constitutional rights of the people I represent, while holding accountable government bureaucratic agencies and legislators that interfere with our life, liberty and/or pursuit of happiness. Unalienable rights given to every person by our Creator.

Romilda Crocamo, Luzerne County Manager: Not second guess Cashman. Nah, I can’t resolve to do that! Read one new book per month.

Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo: Resolve to continue to make the City of Pittston a great place to live, work and spend casual time. To be a model for working together for the citizens. Start the Ambulance Project, the Theater Project and get a new supermarket.

Tony Brooks, W-B Preservation Society and incoming Chair City Council: For increased awareness of the importance of historic preservation to our local economy and the planting of more trees (to those who want them) which increases property values and improves the aesthetics and natural beauty of Wilkes-Barre.

Eileen Miller, Road Safety Advocate: Now that my legislation got signed into law — SB37 Paul Miller’s Law also known as the hands-free legislation in PA — I will still keep fighting even harder to spread the message about keeping our roads safe! My acronym, PASS/ No phone, Nothing Addicting, No Speeding and always wear your Seatbelt!! Keep spreading the message as much as possible and educating about ALS since my husband was diagnosed in 2012 about this devastating disease & keep advocating in Harrisburg and Washington for funding and keep praying for a cure.

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, Greater WV Chamber: Spending more quality time with my family and friends and traveling somewhere I haven’t been to have new experiences.

C. David Pedri, Luzerne Foundation: More check-ins and get-togethers with old friends!

Will Beekman, ASM Global VP: This year, I will lose a little weight, grow a mustache and watch the Mets win a World Series.

Rev. Thomas P. Looney, King’s College President: To conclude each day praying in thanksgiving for the amazing students, faculty, staff, administration, board members, alumni, benefactors, and friends that make-up the King’s College community.

John Yudichak, LCCC President: My New Year’s resolution is to be more grateful for the blessings of family, friends, and good health.

Pete Danchak, PNC Bank: To help spread kindness in the world through everyday interaction with friends and strangers alike.”

Alan K. Stout, Visit Luzerne County: As my two children continue to move forward into their teen years, I cherish the time spent with them at home more and more. The days of the full nest are growing shorter, and I want to spend as much time with them at home, and just doing fun things, as possible. These years don’t come back.

Carl Witkowski, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance: Embrace change by being a change agent on the various boards of which I am privileged to serve and continue being a servant leader in my company.

Robert Tamburro, TFP Limited: To de-clutter the paperwork/files in my work office.

Larry Newman, Diamond City Partnership: To do my best to guide Downtown Wilkes-Barre into its next chapter as the vibrant heart of the Wyoming Valley — and to write more thank-you notes.

Jessica Cronauer, Leadership Northeast: I hope to expand Leadership Northeast’s reach to new organizations, and personally I hope to spend more intentional and quality time with those I love.

Tracey Selingo, Fork Over Love: Less texting, more talking — especially with family and friends.

John Augustine, Penn’s Northeast: To bring more good paying jobs to NEPA — including another Data Center or two! Lose the weight I put on in 2022. Finish the Kish/Barto project. To stop procrastinating — eventually. And for hope that everyone has a happy, wealthy and healthy New Year!

Joseph Barna, Author/Korean War veteran: I plan on reaching age 95 (in March), fishing with my great-great grandsons, and to keep remembering and honoring all veterans. If I had to make one resolution it would be to bring back all those veterans who God took too soon. I would trade myself for any of them, any day. If you were in a war and stood feet away from a bullet hitting a young Marine or a shrapnel tearing into another soldier, would know what my New Year’s resolution would be. Trade me for either of them. I have lived through enough years. Let them see their grandkids I’ve seen and held mine in my arms. I’m feeling at times that I’m running out of tomorrows.

Diane Dutko, Think BIG: Spend more time outdoors: gardening, cooking, fishing and may even buy a kayak!

Fran Moriarty, Quilts of Valor: To continue working with local groups of amazing quilters who help warm the hearts of children and veterans.

Alexis Eroh, Plymouth Alive: To have the biggest Kielbasa Festival ever!

Adam Morehart, Plymouth Alive: My resolution is to continue moving Plymouth in a positive direction through revitalization, grant procurement and public service!

Bill Jones, Volunteers of America: In addition to navigating the learning curve of my new role at Volunteers of America and serving those in need in our community in a different way, both of my daughters recently got engaged. To make the time to thoroughly enjoy those experiences with my daughters and welcome the sons we never had into our family.

Renita Zezza, Martz Group: To take our passengers to new destinations.

Jim Cummings, Mericle Development: To help fill Mericle’s available spaces with quality employers.

Alana Roberts, PPL: In 2025 I will go on more adventures to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of my life saving brain surgery!

Tara Litwin, Boscov’s Travel: To offer more exotic, once in a lifetime travel experiences across the seven continents. We’re your first stop to anywhere in the world and we look forward to crafting unique and immersive vacations for you in 2025.

Mike Hopkins, Children’s Service Center: That we continue to work together to give those less fortunate the opportunity to live happier and healthier lives for themselves and their families.

Barb Sugarman, JCC: I will focus on spending more quality time with my family by setting better boundaries between work and personal life. I’d like to plan a fun family time each week, and be more present and mindful when we’re together.

Teri Ooms, The Institute: Professionally, I resolve to continue to do my best to help The Institute with its meaningful work, which is to provide useful data, analytics, and information to improve the lives of NEPA residents. Personally, I resolve not to sweat the small stuff anymore and improve my diet and exercise!

Jill Avery-Stoss, The Institute: To continue learning. It is one of my favorite things to do and it directly aligns with the mission of the organization I serve. It is the basis of thoughtful, data-driven decision-making. I will also stay committed to exercising kindness and humility — whether personally, professionally, socially, or otherwise.

Gwendolyn Garrett, W-B City: My 2025 News Years resolutions are to stop procrastinating, by putting things off that I Know Have To Be Done or need to have closure to them. I also want to have more patience, and finally I always wish for more kindness in the world today .

Joe Nardone Sr., Gallery of Sound/Magnus Productions: To somehow have a benefit dance for the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame!

Elizabeth Graham, Riggs Asset Management Co.: Spend more time connecting in person with family and friends. Too often, we rely on social media to maintain our relationships, but I’m going “old school” in 2025 with more get-togethers, phone calls, and handwritten notes. Fail more. Help my dad launch his book: “One of the Few: A True Account of Courage and Stepping into the Fight” by Colonel Robert J. Graham, USAF, Ret.

Joe Pacuska, Musician: To stay close to my best friends, and maybe make some more!

Thom Greco, Entrepreneur: To further promote Wilkes Barre Metro – an independent non-profit that embraces positive change in Wilkes Barre, including: embracing technology for economic development, reclaiming Planters Peanuts’ proper place in our history, further the success of Halloween’s “Wilkes-Scarre”, incubate small business start-ups, and to continue bringing quality entertainment to NEPA.

Jim Della Croce, Pathfinder Management: To spend more quality time with my family and redouble my efforts, at Pathfinder Artists, to bring more of the finest acts from the 60s and 70s to our legion of classic rock fans and 90s classic country audience. Music is medicine for the soul and peace and happiness is the result.

Chelsey Coslett-Traver, NEPIRC: Walking with my head up — not looking down or at my phone — so I can be quick to show love, grace and kindness to all I encounter because everyone is carrying something and can use a friendly smile.

Linda Loop, Dress for Success: To not only continue, but to expand the mission of Dress for Success to reach any woman that needs the empowerment tools to lift her herself and her family out of poverty through career development. God bless us for a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year.

Kelly Clishham, Wilkes University: To tell more stories — both as part of the communications team at Wilkes University and in my creative role as a screenwriter.

Eric McKitish, W-B/Scranton Airport: To continue to implement new, innovative ways of keeping safety and security as our top priority at AVP, and to continue to rebuild air service at AVP with more flights, destinations and airlines.

Peter Baut, Baut Studios: If you are still interested, my 2025 new years resolution is to hike to the summit of Mt. Washington with my brother, James. I hope you and your family have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Scott Cannon, Video Innovations: For great weather for all the local festivals, the Plymouth Kielbasa Festival, the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival, the Pittston Tomato Festival, and all the others. My biggest hope is for voters to start caring more about the character and integrity of political candidates. The reality-show approach to government we have has done little good for the people.

Mike Prociak, ProRehab: This year I will make sure to spend as much quality time with my family and loved ones, no matter how busy I think I am — and to lose 10 pounds.

Kathi Bankes, Metz & The Venue: I typically do not make resolutions, but this year I have promised myself to take every opportunity to enjoy the simple things in life.

Gina Malsky, Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre: To focus more on people who prioritize me! No one is too busy , it’s just the way you prioritize.

Elly Miller, Community Advocate: To contribute any energy and resources that I can (at age 83) to the cause of peace and justice in the world. Happy New Year!

Ryan Evans, Veteran: To make more time to enjoy life, give more back to the people I love, and stop stressing about things I can’t control.

Ellen M. Ferretti, North Branch Land Trust: From North Branch Land Trust, we wish you all Health, Happiness and Time to talk a walk outside to enjoy the natural beauty of NEPA!

Jay Delaney, W-B City Fire Chief: To continue to offer the residents and visitors to the City of Wilkes-Barre, the highest level of professional emergency service response.

Shelly Karavis, Plymouth Rotary: To make time to do more things for me.

JK Karavis, Plymouth Rotary: To teach my son Sammy how to hit a baseball.

Jody Busch, Musician: To get in better shape for all of those in my life.

Ed Mitchell, Political Consultant: To follow news about more baseball and less about politics. At least my LA Dodgers won this year.

Tom Shubilla, Luzerne County Democrat Chairman: Make more time for friends and family and be the best I can be in the many roles and positions I hold.

Nicole Hurchick, Leadership Northeast: To introduce a gratitude practice into my routine, and as a family, talk about our daily “happy thought.”

Hal Flack, Businessman: To spend as much time as possible with our grandchildren, to be thankful for all of our blessings, to stay active in our community and to lend a hand to those less fortunate.

William Lewis, Commissioner PHMC: To help create more opportunities for people to learn more about the amazing history and heritage of Pennsylvania.

Fred Walters, Lindhill Institute: To host a significant historical project at the Lindhill Institute in the new year.

Attorney Bill Anzalone: That everyone in the Wyoming Valley reads the book ‘Miracle of James.’

Rusty Fender/Shadoe Steele: To quit eating at McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Domino’s, Jersey Mike’s and Shake Shack twice a day — but no one likes a quitter!

Donna Cupinski, DMC Graphics: To make time to exercise my artistic abilities by painting and drawing.

Susan Turcmanovich, Pennsylvania American Water: To print more pictures!

Jessica Ruddy, PennDOT: I would like to practice mindfulness in all aspects of my life and live in the moment!

Justin Topa, Mohegan Arena: In 2025, I’m dedicating myself to creating meaningful memories—cherished moments for my own family and for the families of NEPA. Whether it’s under the bright lights of the arena or gathering loved ones around my dinner table, my focus for the year ahead is simply to take every opportunity I have to bring people together.

Larry Cook, Historian: To bring more awareness of our Nation’s history and relevance to current events by expanding my program topics as well as the number of local and national speaking events. It is my goal to help more people understand the occurrences, sacrifices and people that made our Nation great.

Tony Carlucci, President/GM Mohegan Pennsylvania: Continue to deliver the best guest experiences possible at Mohegan Pennsylvania across our casino as well as entertainment and dining attractions like Breakers, The Hive Taphouse, Topgolf Swing Suite, Wisecrackers Comedy Club, Rustic Kitchen, Ruth’s Chris Stake House and so much more!”

Beverly Jean Johnston, LCAEHOF: Take time to stop and smell the roses.

Frank Paczewski, Dallas: To become a better listener, according to my wife!

Sue Henry, WILK: To look for the good, call out the bad and hope for the best!

David S. Yonki, W-B City Health Educator: In everything I do, to always aim ridiculously high.

James Brogna, VP Allied Services: Gratitude for the community’s ongoing generosity matching the AllOne Foundation’s support to help Allied Services sustain significant, specialized pediatric rehabilitation services at our John P. Moses Esq Pediatric Rehab Center. This center was dedicated in memory of John P. Moses, Esq. whose lifetime of philanthropy helped children around the world.

Times Leader staffers

Joe Soprano, Executive Editor: To enjoy every sandwich for as long as I can.

Liz Baumeister, Editor: For the paper to continue providing readers with relevant, accurate and up-to-date stories on the happenings and issues affecting Luzerne County and beyond. Also to provide even more positive stories than we did in 2024 and show that the news isn’t always negative. On a personal level, I have a goal to go birding more in 2025. I’d like to surpass the number of eBird checklists I submitted in 2024 and beat my total species count for the year.

Diane McGee: A year filled with good health, happiness, peace and success.

Kevin Carroll: To make more time for reading.

Gabrielle Lang: To reach more people with The Weekender. I hope to get out to more live events and experience more local venues for myself in 2025.

Margaret Roarty: To read more books and take more road trips.

Sam Zavada: Write more, and maybe find a glimmer of hope in the process.

Lyndsay Bartos: To pet more dogs and see ‘Wicked Part 2.’

Ashley Bringmann: To be able to run a half marathon next fall and to spend more time reading.

Tony Callaio: To tie up many loose ends in my life; things that I’ve been neglecting to do for years. Professionally, I’d like to continue telling the stories of the people from Greater Pittston and beyond through my articles, column, and camera lens.

Bill O’Boyle: As the late Bill Walton once said, “I wish you good everything forever.”

Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader Publisher: My New Year’s wish for all our team members, readers, online visitors, advertisers, and friends is said best in this old Irish Blessing:

“May love and laughter light your days,

and warm your heart and home.

May good and faithful friends be yours,

wherever you may roam.

May peace and plenty bless your world,

with joy that long endures.

May all life’s passing seasons

bring the best to you and yours.”

Here’s to a happy, healthy and prosperous new year!

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.