WILKES-BARRE — Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver this week announced that the Shapiro Administration has entered into an agreement with InnovateUS — a leading provider of no-cost training for public sector employees on the responsible use of generative artificial intelligence — to train Commonwealth employees on artificial intelligence and responsible use.

The introduction of this training represents a promise delivered by Gov. Josh Shapiro, who directed the Office of Administration to provide training for every employee and in-depth certification opportunities for those interested when he signed Executive Order 2023-19 alongside national leaders in artificial intelligence at Carnegie Mellon University.

This training is another tool for Commonwealth employees, including employees who are engaged in the Commonwealth’s generative AI pilot with OpenAI. Employees who participated in the first phase of the pilot reported an average time savings of 105 minutes during the last day they used generative AI.

“Generative AI is a powerful tool that can enhance the productivity of our workforce and the services that they deliver for Pennsylvanians,” said Secretary Weaver. “This agreement gives us the capacity to provide high-quality training at-scale to equip employees with the relevant knowledge to use generative AI in their daily work.

“As generative AI systems become more prevalent and are integrated into commonly used technology tools, these trainings will serve as a foundation for employees as the Commonwealth continues to provide resources to navigate this new technology responsibly.”

The InnovateUS training courses are designed specifically for public sector employees. The training being deployed includes self-paced learning on topics such as responsible and efficient use of generative AI, how to write prompts for AI tools, and mitigating generative AI risk.

The courses use practical examples and exercises to help employees understand where, when, and how generative AI may be useful in their daily work or to help address a specific challenge. The courses will be available to Commonwealth employees through the Office of Administration’s learning management system.

In addition to training provided by InnovateUS, the Office of Administration has also updated the annual security awareness and acceptable use training for all Commonwealth employees to include generative AI, ensuring a basic level of AI literacy and understanding.

State opens Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program to support and empower small businesses

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger this week announced that the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program is open and accepting funding applications from established nonprofits, economic development organizations, and educational institutions to create Business Assistance Service Centers across Pennsylvania to support and empower our small, diverse businesses.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 22, 2025.

Since day one, Gov. Josh Shapiro and his Administration have advocated to open new doors of opportunity for minority-owned businesses across the Commonwealth.

“I’ve advocated for this funding because when small businesses succeed, they create opportunity for Pennsylvanians all across the Commonwealth,” said Gov, Shapiro. “My Administration and I are committed to breaking down barriers to progress and helping historically disadvantaged business owners and entrepreneurs build generational wealth. Pennsylvania is open for business and we’re making sure small, diverse businesses have the support they need to achieve their dreams and grow our economy.”

The Business Assistance Service Centers that will be created through the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program will provide technical assistance and business support services to increase access to capital, promote economic empowerment, and boost the number of diverse small businesses.

“When we invest in minority communities and help historically disadvantaged businesses in those neighborhoods, we’re not just supporting job creation — we’re building ladders of opportunity,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis.

The Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program will use a competitive application process to determine funding awards to at least one eligible organization in each region of the Commonwealth. Educational institutions, community-based nonprofit organizations, and nonprofit economic development organizations with established experience and expertise in business and economic development are eligible to apply for funding.

“The Shapiro-Davis Administration is committed to making sure that every entrepreneur and small business across our Commonwealth has the same opportunities for success,” said Secretary Rick Siger.

Eligible organizations will be able to apply for additional Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program funding in Spring 2025 to create local micro grant programs to assist historically disadvantaged businesses further with start-up and other costs, or to grow or expand their businesses.

PennDOT driver license, photo centers closed for New Year’s holiday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; REAL ID pre-verification; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

Ag Secretary reminds dog owners to ‘Love Your Dog, License Your Dog’ — by January deadline

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded Pennsylvania dog owners to purchase a 2025 license from their county treasurer by Jan. 1, 2025.

Licenses are not just a legal responsibility of owning a dog, they protect all Pennsylvania dogs and are the best way to bring your pet home quickly if it’s lost.

In October of 2023, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed into law bipartisan, commonsense measures to modernize Pennsylvania’s Dog Law to make Pennsylvania a safer, healthier place for dogs in kennels and shelters, and protect communities from stray and dangerous dogs.

“”Pennsylvanians made it clear that they expect dog owners, kennels, breeders, and shelters to be held to high standards,” Redding said.

Dogs must be licensed at the point of adoption or purchase, or at three months, if no transfer of ownership has taken place. The youngest age at which a dog can be purchased or adopted in Pennsylvania is eight weeks.

Dogs must be licensed by January 1, 2025. Licenses can be purchased through Pennsylvania’s county treasurers.

An annual license costs $8.70. Lifetime licenses are available for $52.70 for dogs with permanent identification like a microchip or tattoo. Senior adults and people with disabilities may be eligible for discounted fees of $6.70 for an annual license or $36.70 for a lifetime license.

The cost of a license is far less than the penalty for being caught without one. Owners who fail to license their dogs can face fines of up to $500 for each unlicensed dog.

