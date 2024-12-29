🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — People tell me all the time that they really enjoy my trips down memory lane, back to the days of my youth.

When I hop in the Way Back Machine, I go back in time for many reasons — at the top of that list is to go back and visit with loved one who are no longer around.

When you lose people, the feeling never goes away. So rather than allow those memories to bring me down, I rely on the them to bring me up — to get me through the holidays and, we, just about every day.

Mom passed in 1968. Dad left us in 1995. And most of the loved ones who were around way back then have also passed.

So I cope by thinking about all of them and remembering what each of them brought to my life for so long — and I smile. They all are always with me.

For whatever God’s plan has been for me, it didn’t include having children or grandchildren — and that has been very difficult for me to deal with all of my adult life.

That’s why I enjoy seeing those families gather and celebrate with their children and grandchildren as the circle of life goes around and around. I am always happy to witness genuine happiness of family gatherings and celebrations.

So that’s why since a very warm July afternoon in 2014, I think about the “what ifs” in my life. On that particular July day, the “what ifs” hit me really hard.

That was when I was leaving work and as I was walking to my car, I noticed a graduation photo of a girl named “Kennedy” stuck to my driver’s side window.

I didn’t know the girl in the photo, so I dismissed it and tossed it on my passenger’s seat and drove home. That’s when those “what-ifs” hit me.

I started wondering:

• What if “Kennedy” was my long lost daughter or granddaughter?

• What if she was reaching out to me?

• What if she wanted to meet me?

• What if, what if, what if?

• What if she was graduating and was hoping I would be at the ceremony?

The experience left me shaking, but yet it gave me a brief glimmer of hope — quickly doused. Yet it was fun to suddenly think about things like birthdays, graduations, proms, ballgames, weddings, that never occurred with my non-existent child.

Well, let’s say that I have come to accept the fact that I won’t ever have the honor of walking my daughter down the aisle on her wedding day. Or stand next to my son when he gets married.

Nor will I ever have the joy of meeting my grandchildren and spoiling them.

Because I had two great parents, I think I would have been a good father because they showed my how. I would have always been there for my son or daughter and I would have enjoyed every step of the way as they grew from infants to toddlers to baseball players to ballerinas to scholars to spouses to parents themselves.

I would be as proud as I possibly could be.

Like Kennedy did 10 years ago, those memories of things I never learned remain — memories of things I never had or knew.

Too often, we don’t value what we have — we don’t realize or appreciate all that life brings us.

That’s why the holidays remind us of how we should value family and friends every single day.

Value the happiness that children and grandchildren bring to our lives

And, yes, I am envious, but in a good way. I would love to have been able to walk in their shoes.

Sometimes living vicariously through others can be a good thing. I can witness the joy of being a parent or grandparent and realize how blessed they all are.

Sometimes, we need to be reminded of all that is good. So, for me, it’s good to think of what could have been.

That photo of Kennedy stuck on my car window got me to thinking — and it was all good. I now value things I never had and I appreciate the blessing of family and genuine friends.

Keep those feelings you all felt during the holidays and make every day count.

Happy New Year!

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.