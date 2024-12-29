🔊 Listen to this

Less than one hour into the New Year of 1933, an 18-year-old man was fatally shot by a Nanticoke police officer during a robbery at a butcher’s shop on North Market Street.

The robber, Stephen Zanza Jr., of Railroad Street, Nanticoke, went on a burglary spree, ransacking several stores in the Nanticoke business district beginning New Year’s Eve.

Nanticoke police Captain Robert Davis and Patrolman Anthony Switras were patrolling the outskirts of Nanticoke when they received information from a police box of the burglary spree. Davis and Switras immediately responded to the business district at about 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 1, 1933, and quickly learned the Empire Beef Company was in the process of being burglarized.

“After placing Patrolman Switras at the front entrance of the Empire store to prevent the escape of anyone on the inside, Capt. Davis went around to the rear of the building and was just in time to witness a number of men drive away in a car,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported Jan. 2, 1933.

Davis returned to the front of the butcher’s shop and summoned Switras to pair with in the rear of the store as a back door had been kicked in.

Davis entered the butcher’s shop and encountered Zanza using a pry bar to open a locked interior door.

“At the command of Capt. Davis to surrender, the robber launched a furious attack upon him with a heavy iron bar striking him in the head and knocking him to the floor,” the Record reported.

Hearing the commotion, Switras entered the dark store and fired his revolver at the burglar, striking him in the torso.

Davis regained his posture and as he got to his feet, Zanza struck him a second time with the pry bar inflicting a severe laceration to his head. At the same time, Davis fired his revolver striking Zanza, instantly killing him.

Switras then pulled Davis outside the building and summoned assistance from Dr. Henry Shemanski, who lived nearby.

Luzerne County Coroner Dr. Isaiah M. Morgan arrived at the scene and declared Zanza deceased and ordered the body removed to Tubbs and Harter morgue on Shea Street, Nanticoke, where a postmortem examination was performed.

The autopsy revealed Zanza’s first gunshot wound passed through his heart and the second gunshot wound to the head caused instant death, the Record reported.

“An investigation of the scene of the burglary by police revealed a burglary attempt had been made tat the American store and Leed’s clothing store, both adjoining the Empire Beef Company,” reported the Record.

The Record reported Zanza had a criminal career and had been sent to the St. Michael’s Industrial School at an early age and then served three terms at Kis-Lyn, a reformatory school in Butler Township.

A coroner’s inquest consisting of six men heard evidence at Tubbs and Harter morgue on Jan. 4, 1933.

“In rendering their decision in the case, the jury made the following statement: Justifiable homicide as a result of being shot by police officers in performance of their duties,” the Record reported Jan. 5, 1933.