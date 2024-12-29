🔊 Listen to this

Elected local and state officials assisted in the lighting of the menorah. From left: Rep-elect Rob Bresnahan, Kingston Mayor Jeff Coslett, Kingston Council President Robert Jacobs, Rep-elect Brenda Pugh and Sen. Lisa Baker.

The Running of the Torch ceremony took place on the sixth day of Hanukkah this year.

Runners who took part in the Running of the Torch ceremony posed for a photo in front of the menorah Sunday.

KINGSTON — A crowd formed just after nightfall Sunday in the rain-soaked parking lot of the Friedman Jewish Community Center where they waited for a single light to pierce the darkness.

Rabbi Larry Kaplan led the group in singing a traditional Jewish melody as police lights could be seen in the distance, followed by the burning light of a torch, as about a dozen runners completed the annual journey from the River Common Portal in Wilkes-Barre to the JCC on S.J. Strauss Lane to light the first candle on the menorah.

Traditionally known as the Mayrutz Halapid Ceremony, the Running of the Torch originated in Israel in 1940, when young women would run to distant cities to light public menorahs.

The local ceremony, held on the sixth night of Hanukkah, and hosted in conjunction with the JCC, Temple B’nai B’rith and Temple Israel, has been a longstanding tradition in the community for decades, dating back to 1966.

“I just wanted to say happy Hanukkah to everyone,” said JCC Board of Directors President Jane Messinger, prior to the ceremony. “We hope that everyone considers all the possible miracles that could occur in the coming year and keep your eye on that.”

She also introduced the local and state leaders who would help light the menorah including Rep-elect Rob Bresnahan, Kingston Mayor Jeff Coslett, Kingston Council President Robert Jacobs, Rep-elect Brenda Pugh and Sen. Lisa Baker.

“We really appreciate you being here and being part of this community and representing everyone in the community by participating with us,” Messinger said.

As everyone waited for the runners to return, Rabbi Larry Kaplan entertained the crowd with stories from celebrating Hanukkah in Israel and offered some words of hope amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has been raging for more than a year.

“We are here also to celebrate the miracles of being able to look forward to peace with Israel and all of its neighbors, God willing,” Kaplan said.

Lisa Cope, 59, of Shavertown, who works at the front desk at the JCC, participated in the Running of the Torch ceremony for the first time Sunday.

“It was awesome. The support from everyone, with the police escort, is amazing,” she said.

Although she’s not Jewish herself, Cope wanted to show support for the community.

“I wanted to join in because I think it’s important,” she said. “I couldn’t think of a better way to do that than make this journey with everyone.”