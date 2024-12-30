🔊 Listen to this

PTPA presented the Sondheim musical ‘Into the Woods’ in July at the J.J. Ferrara Centre in Hazleton.

Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre ended 2024 with a production of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ presented in the style of a 1940s radio play.

A madcap pair of ‘bakers’ added to the hilarity of the musical ‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ presented in April by Music Box Playhouse in Swoyerville.

Weekender writer Gabrielle Lang was ecstatic to interview current frontwoman of Jefferson Starship, Cathy Richardson, ahead of the group’s Penn’s Peak show in Jim Thorpe on June 15.

Hanging lanterns added color to this scene from the Elements Music & Arts Festival, which came to the Pocono Raceway in August. Weekender entertainment writer Gabby Lang described the scene as ‘an immersive playground for grown-ups.’

WILKES-BARRE — Toward the end of 2024, Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre presented “It’s A Wonderful Life” in the style of a 1940s radio show. If you’re familiar with the story, you know an angel named Clarence shows a man named George Bailey how bleak life would be for many people in his town — if George had never existed.

Fortunately for those of us who write about arts and entertainment, we never have to wonder what Northeast Pennsylvania would be like if the arts didn’t exist. Here, they blossom in abundance. And we can look back at a busy 2024. Here are some of the highlights:

On Feb. 12, Weekender entertainment writer Gabrielle Lang spoke with local foodie and personal trainer Brian DiMattia at Good Tree MMA about how he aims to change the conversation surrounding food and fitness. A few months later, he would debut the Food Fight Podcast with OnTheStacks to keep doing just that.

Scranton-based director Jennifer Cooney premiered her drama, “Wild Fire,” on March 5 in her directorial debut. The moving film, shot in NEPA, focuses on authenticity and unpacks on relationships through a distinct group of characters. Watch “Wild Fire” on Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu or Google Play.

Famous metal band out of Plains, Motionless in White, opened for WWE superstar Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania 40 back in April. They played her entrance song, “Demon In Your Dreams,” and made history for NEPA artists. This was The Weekender’s top-read story of the year.

Lang was ecstatic to interview current front-woman of Jefferson Starship, Cathy Richardson, ahead of their Penn’s Peak show in Jim Thorpe on June 15. Richardson recalled seeing Jefferson Airplane perform “White Rabbit” on television as a child and now she’s at the helm as they celebrate 50 years of music. She also shared how she collaborated with rock star and friend Grace Slick on the hard-hitting battle cry, “It’s About Time.”

“It still feels mind-blowing for me at this point, even though I’ve been in the band 16 years. What a fairytale story to become the lead singer of your favorite band,” said Richardson in the interview.

There’s no better way to get the story than to be a part of the crowd. The Elements Music & Arts Festival rolled into Pocono Raceway from Aug. 8, through Aug. 11. The massive EDM festival saw thousands of attendees from all over the world, and our Weekender writer was among them to get the firsthand experience for readers. This one-of-its-kind immersive adult playground was truly a feast for the eyes and ears.

Falling in Reverse arrived at Pavilion at Montage Mountain on Sept. 7 for The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination as the popular rock band celebrated their first new album in seven years.

Howie Mandel performed stand-up comedy at the Keystone Grand Ballroom at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Oct. 18.

Motionless in White unveiled the 2nd iteration of their Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Apocalypse Fest with two nights of metalcore at Mohegan Arena on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, presented by 979X. The festival celebrated the 10th anniversary of Motionless in White’s album, “Reincarnate.” At the sold-out concert, local entrepreneur behind Noir Dark Spirits and The Strange and Unusual Josh Balz surprised fans with a guest appearance on stage, briefly reprising his role as keyboardist.

Action sports legend and world record holder, Travis Pastrana spoke to The Weekender ahead of the Nitro Circus show at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Nov. 19. He’s still just as enthusiastic as ever about blowing minds around the world with unbelievable extreme sports tricks.

In the realm of community theater, Times Leader features writer Mary Therese Biebel was impressed as usual with the depth of local talent as she watched snippets of rehearsals and wrote previews for a variety of shows — from the laugh-out-loud hilarious musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Music Box Playhouse in Swoyersville to the skewed fairy tales of “Into the Woods” presented by PTPA in Hazleton and the spoof of scary movies, “Evil Dead,” that Ovation Playhouse in Plains Township produced in time for Halloween.

She offers kudos to the theater community, especially Little Theatre for its innovative night of original one-acts, to Wilkes University for “John Proctor Was the Villain,” a thought-provoking drama that addressed adults preying on kids, and to King’s College for “Alls Well That Ends Well,” its 75th Shakespeare offering.

And one of the best aspects of the arts is the way it introduces people to new things. Biebel offers this little anecdote: In late February she was part of a small group of friends who set out to watch the ballet “Giselle,” performed by a troupe from Ukraine, at the F.M. Kirby Center.

“Sounds like it’s French,” one man remarked on the way to the theater. “So what language will they be speaking?”

“They won’t talk at all,” Biebel told him. “They’ll use the language of dancing and pantomime and don’t worry — you’ll be able to understand what’s happening.”

That show took place on Feb. 29 — an extra day during this leap year, one more day to let the arts entertain and educate.

Mohegan Arena, yes, yes, yes! for 25 years

It is more than fair and accurate to say that the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza has exceeded all expectations over the last 25 years.

The Arena has provided more oohs and aahs for so many adults and children that it boggles one’s mind.

And let’s remember, that before the Arena was built, there was nothing in that area and look at it now — so many new businesses with new jobs, plus restaurants and that exit off of I-81 that connects to downtown Wilkes-Barre.

But it’s the Arena that connected Wyoming Valley to the world.

As a Times Leader headline stated: “In the end, the entire region got the prize.”

All you have to do is look at the list of events that have been held at the Arena since 1999:

Neil Diamond, ZZ Top/Lynryrd Skynyrd, Def Leppard, Barney, Harlem Globetrotters, Irish Tenors, Elton John, Barry Manilow, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Creed, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Steely Dan, AC/DC, Reba McEntire, Bon Jovi, Andy Williams, Disney on Ice, Alan Jackson, Matchbox 2o, Monster Jam, WWF, WWE, Stars on Ice, Prince, Sting, PRCA Rodeo, Kenny Rogers, Trans Siberian Orchestra, Janet Jackson, Korn, Nelly, Bob Dylan, Guns N Roses, Arenacross, Yanni, Cher, Journey, Styx, REO Speedwagon, American Idol, Simon & Garfunkel, Amy Grant & Vince Gill, Bette Midler, 3 Doors Down, Kid Rock, Kelly Clarkson, Godsmack, The Wiggles, Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton, Larry the Cable Guy, Hilary Duff, Josh Groban, The Eagles, Duran Duran, Ron White, John Mellencamp, Def Leppard, Kenny Chesney, Nine Inch Nails, Brad Paisley, James Taylor, Carol King, Motley Crue, Aerosmith, Nickelback, Martina McBride, Michael Buble’, Rod Stewart, Keith Urban, Cirque Du Soleil, Foo Fighters, Carrie Underwood, Blue Man Group, Daniel O’Donnell, Lil Wayne, Backstreet Boys, Jeff Dunham, Sesame Street Live, Andre Rieu, Jason Aldean, Alice In Chains, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Green Day, Gabriel Iglesias, Luke Bryan, Charlie Daniels Band, Kevin hart, Amy Schulmer, Blake Shelton, Bryan Adams, Judas Priest, John Fogerty, Steve Martin & Martin Short, Snoop Dogg, Disturbed, Jim Gaffigan, Billy Strings, Alabama, Sebastian Maniscalo, Blippi, John Mullaney, Alice Cooper, Limp Bizkit, Dropkick Murphys, Thomas Rhett, Journey, Tom Segura — and Donald Trump.

That is quite an impressive list of highlights. Many of them have appeared more than once at the Arena. Then add in all the community events, the athletic events, graduation ceremonies, trade shows and much more and you can see how significant the Arena has been to this region’s economy and quality of life over the last 25 years — and will continue to be.

Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame

The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame’s held its second annual induction ceremony on Friday, Nov. 8, at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

The 2024 inductees are:

Shawn Klush, Abilene, Lex Romane, George Wesley, Jesse Wade & Spencer Cottman, the Legends of WARMland — Tom Woods, Harry West, Joey Shaver, Len Woloson, Don Stevens, Ron Allen, Bill Stuart, Terry McNulty, George Gilbert, and Bobby Day; Annette Evans, Erika Funke, Al Groh, Joan Harris, Franz Kline, Herman J. Mankiewicz, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, Herbert Simon, Ted Sod, George Graham.

The members of the first class inducted in 2023 were impressive as well:

Jimmy Harnen, The Buoys, The Badlees, Joe Nardone & The All Stars, Eddie Day Pashinski, Mel Wynn & the Rhythm Aces, Lee Vincent, Bobby Baird, Brunon Kryger/The Kryger Brothers, Breaking Benjamin, Adrian Pearsall, Barbara Weisberger, C. Edgar Patience, George Catlin, Hammond Edward “Ham” Fisher, Sue Hand, Jack Palance, Santo Loquasto.

F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Joell Yarmel, executive director at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, said the popular venue has had a thrilling year, filled with star-studded performances, exciting announcements and nonstop action.

From dazzling shows to new developments, Yarmel said 2024 was a year of transformation and entertainment.

The venue hosted a wide array of performances, attracting nearly 80,000 guests while also completing vital flood recovery projects and capital improvements.

Among the year’s highlights, the lower-level rebuild is officially finished, featuring a stylish new VIP Bar in the Mohegan Lounge and upgraded restrooms.

Not stopping there, the center also refreshed the main lobby bars and concession area, enhancing both aesthetics and convenience with additional points of sale.

Yarmel said the 2024 programming schedule was to wrap up with the highly anticipated Get the Led Out on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Looking ahead, a brand-new Spring Brochure will be released in January, showcasing 39 exciting events already announced for the 2025 season.

The year kicks off with a stellar lineup, including headliners Lee Brice and KC and the Sunshine Band, along with comedy legends Joe Koy, Brian Regan and Kevin James.

Music lovers can enjoy performances by Trey Anastasio, Dark Star Orchestra, Experience Hendrix, and Brit Floyd, while the whole family will be entertained by fun-filled children’s shows like Dog Man and Blippi.

For the latest updates and to keep up with the exciting lineup, visit kirbycenter.org and follow the Kirby Center on social media.