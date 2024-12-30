🔊 Listen to this

BERWICK — Berwick police say they are investigating a robbery at the Sunoco service station where a man armed with a firearm demanded lottery tickets.

Police responded to the business on West Front Street at about 10 a.m. Sunday after a man entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded lottery tickets.

The suspect managed to elude capture.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the East Central Emergency Network at 570-784-6300.