HUNLOCK TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny arrested two men after investigating a burglary of a residence on Garden Drive late Christmas Eve.

Troopers responded to the residence at about 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 24 when the homeowner arrived home and realized his residence was being burglarized.

One of the suspects, identified as Ian Christopher Fischi, 22, of Wilkes-Barre, jumped out a second floor window, state police reported.

State police stated Fischi and an accomplice, Matthew Edward Mackiewicz, 27, of Forty Fort, fled the scene in a Nissan Altima.

Troopers tracked the vehicle to Mackiewicz’s residence in Forty Fort.

State police reported Fischi and Mackiewicz admitted to the burglary.

Fischi was allegedly found in possession of a white powdery substance and suspected marijuana concealed in his sock and several fentanyl packets were found inside the Nissan, state police reported.

Fischi was charged with burglary, theft, criminal trespass and two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mackiewicz was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy to commit criminal trespass.

District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township arraigned Fischi and Mackiewicz, who were both jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail, each.