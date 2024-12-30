🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Police in Nanticoke City charged a woman from Newport Township on allegations she initiated a pursuit while driving a reported stolen U-Haul truck that ended in a crash in Wilkes-Barre last week.

Courtney Marie Janusziewicz, 25, of West Ridge Street in Glen Lyon, was observed by police getting into the U-Haul truck in the parking lot of Weis Markets on Weis Plaza at about 11 a.m. on Dec. 26, according to court records.

Police were aware Janusziewicz had an expired driver’s license.

Janusziewicz failed to stop for police and initiated a pursuit driving on multiple residential streets in Nanticoke before she turned onto the Sans Souci Parkway into Hanover Township, court records say.

Police in court records say Janusziewicz turned onto Ashley Street near the Hanover Area High School, and turned onto South Main Street (Middle Road) where she drove through the grass field of the American Red Cross Building.

Janusziewicz then reentered South Main Street and continued to drive into Wilkes-Barre where she crashed into a Dodge Durango at South Main and Blackman streets, court records say.

Court records say Janusziewicz grabbed two back packs and attempted to flee the wrecked U-Haul before she was stunned by a Taser.

Janusziewicz told police she could not stop the U-Haul truck because she would be killed, court records say.

Police in court records say Janusziewicz passed through multiple stop signs and red traffic signals during the pursuit.

Janusziewicz was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell of Butler Township on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, driving without a license, resisting arrest and a traffic violation. She remained jailed Monday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.