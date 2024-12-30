🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — A man was taken into custody after he initiated a pursuit with Butler Township police and fired founds at police officers Monday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton reported Butler Township police attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle. The driver exited the vehicle and fired shots at officers before he fled the area, state police reported.

The man then forced his way inside a residence and stole a second vehicle.

Police spotted the man on Interstate 80.

The man failed to stop and drove into Schuylkill County where he was apprehended after driving over spike strips near Barnesville.

State police say they will release additional information at a later time.