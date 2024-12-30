🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Police in Nanticoke City arrested Robert Kowaleski, 38, of Hanover Township, on allegations he followed women into a restroom at Weis Markets and sough sexual relations from an employee at a nearby pharmacy.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to Weis Market at Weis Plaza when Kowaleski followed women into the restroom just after 3 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on scene, Kowaleski had left the store.

Police were summoned back to the market about one hour alter when Kowaleski returned and harassed several customers and followed a woman into a restroom where he attempted to enter a stall being used by a female employee, the complaint says.

Kowaleski was found in the alcohol section of the store and was escorted outside, being told not to return to the store.

Police responded to the Rite Aid pharmacy on East Main Street at about 4:45 p.m. when Kowaleski propositioned a female employee to join him in the restroom for sexual relations, the complaint says.

Kowaleski was arrested when police found him in the parking lot of Weis Market.

Kowaleski, of Diamond Avenue, was arraigned by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township on charges of indecent assault, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy, defiant trespass, public nuisance and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $40,000 bail.